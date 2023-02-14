Brendan Fraser Speaks Out on Rejoining the DC Universe After Batgirl and Doom Patrol Cancellations

In the midst of Brendan Fraser's Hollywood resurgence, the actor has found himself filling two roles in projects related to DC Comics. First, the actor provided the voice for Robotman in all four seasons of HBO Max's Doom Patrol, before being cast as Firefly in DC's now-canceled Batgirl movie. Despite his latest live-action superhero role being cancelled because of tax breaks, Fraser says he'd definitely considered joining the new DC Universe from DC Studios.

"Maybe. Everything's contingent on what it's about," Fraser told Variety Monday afternoon. "The job's not easy to do, no matter who's producing it. I just finished up with Doom Patrol, which is also a DC property, and that's a unique cast and I love Riley Shanahan, the actor who would wear all the gear so I could just do the voice and do my job in my long johns and nobody would know because I was in a recording studio and it was the best day job ever. Apart from that, I'm open to it."

What happens to Batgirl now?

Because of the various tax regulations regarding the shelving of Batgirl, the film will be locked in a vault unable to be seen by the masses. Last fall, Fraser revealed his disappointment in Warner Bros. Discovery's decision, largely because of how powerful Leslie Grace's screen presence was in the feature.

"It's disappointing. The fans really wanted to see this film made. I was there — Leslie Grace is a dynamo. She's like a power q-tip. She's just goes for it. She looks great in the outfit. The movie itself was shot and conceived for a smaller screen. In this age that we've come out of now, between streaming service vs theatrical, it wound up being the canary in the coal mine. So, what can we learn from this? Work with trusted filmmakers."

Batgirl was directed by Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi, with a script written by Christina Hodson. The film would've starred Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon / Batgirl, with JK Simmons reprising his role as Commissioner James Gordon, and Michael Keaton reprising his role as Bruce Wayne / Batman. Also joining the cast was Ivory Aquino as Alysia Yeoh, and Jacob Scipio, Rebecca Front, Corey Johnson, and Ethan Kai cast in currently-unknown roles.

The first three full seasons of Doom Patrol as well as the first half of Season 4 are currently streaming on HBO Max. The second half of Season 4 does not yet have a release date.

