Batgirl Star Brendan Fraser Reveals Details About the Films Gotham City and His DC Villain

Warner Bros. Discovery made some major decisions on their HBO Max streaming service as well as their DC Films franchise. Incoming CEO David Zaslav canceled multiple films including the in post-production Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. Not much is known about why the film was really canceled, but there are reports that claim it was due to tax reasons and there were recent reports that it was unreleasable. Zaslav would later appoint James Gunn and Peter Safran as the first co-CEOs of the newly created DC Studios, and the duo recently revealed their jam-packed movie slate. One of the stars of Batgirl is still talking about the movie and has revealed interesting things about their version of Gotham City and his DC villain. Brendan Fraser (The Whale, Doom Patrol) recently appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he revealed some new details about playing Firefly in Batgirl.

"Yeah, it was great. Adil [El Arbi] and Bilall [Fallah], who did the Bad Boys movie, are really good at blowing s**t up and they love doing it. You know, like practical fire effects making stuff go bang, they're all over it, and so firefly is right in their wheelhouse," Fraser revealed. "Gotham never looked better cast as Glasgow, Scotland. You know it's decaying and just gorgeous. It looks like it's Gotham City. It's perfectly cast. You believe it no matter where you look at the town, if you light it the right way. It was a story about a guy who had been in the service and his benefits were cut and he was very angry with the system and what else is he gonna do but burn it to the ground. That's all you need to know. That's a supervillain right there. You've got some sympathy for him. You've also got some humanity to him and on top of that a screw loose cause you know he's the bad guy, but is he really like all the best bad guys, you kinda like them a little bit. That was this role. On paper very very good. I relished this part."

Gunn and Safran began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios last year and it's safe to say that the future of DC is looking bright. When the duo was announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss, they released a statement on their excitement for the job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

