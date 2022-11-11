Brie Larson Starts Training for Captain Marvel 2

✖

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be one of the biggest sequels of Marvel's next phase, and star Brie Larson is pretty hyped for it as well. Larson, who will reprise her role as Carol Danvers in the upcoming sequel, revealed in a new video she is kicking her Captain Marvel 2 training into gear, complete with a pretty sweet home gym setup. Larson said "As you may know, Captain Marvel 2 is gearing up. I can't say much more about it than that, but I can get ready for it. It's time for me to get moving. Allow me to show you."

We then switch from her living room to her impressive home gym. "Oh yeah, she's got a home gym folks," Larson said. "It's happening."

We can't wait to see what Marvel has in store for the sequel, which brings in Nia DaCosta to direct Carol's next adventure. That was a big enough reveal, but then Disney revealed at its Investor Day that Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) will be joining her in the anticipated sequel, which sent fans over the moon.

Fans will meet Vellani's Kamala Khan in the upcoming Disney+ series, and we've already seen in set photos that her love of Captain Marvel is intact from the comics.

As for Monica, the last time we saw her she was a young girl saying goodbye to Aunt Carol as she headed off into space to help the Skrulls find a new home. Monica is also set to make an appearance in the upcoming WandaVision as an adult, so you know fans are eager to see these two reunite onscreen.

There are still a lot of blanks to fill in, like the status of their relationship, the status of Maria Rambeau, and if Monica has any powers like her comic counterpart.

We can't wait to see all three onscreen together but also excited to see what DaCosta can do with the character. Hopes are high that the film can be even better than the first one, and so far all the ingredients are there to make it happen.

What do you want to see in Captain Marvel 2?