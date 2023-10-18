Britney Spears Reveals She Nearly Starred in The Notebook

Britney Spears is nothing short of a household name, thanks to a decades-long career in the music industry. As fans of the pop star know, her career has also included some brief stints in acting — and apparently, that almost included a role in The Notebook. In a new excerpt from her book The Woman in Me (via People), Spears revealed that she was almost cast as Allie, the main female protagonist of The Notebook. Rachel McAdams ultimately landed the role, which Spears is okay with now, because she feels the trajectory of her career would have gone into a wildly different direction if she had signed on to the film.

"That was pretty much the beginning and end of my acting career, and I was relieved," Spears explained. "The Notebook casting came down to me and Rachel McAdams, and even though it would have been fun to reconnect with Ryan Gosling after our time on the Mickey Mouse Club, I'm glad I didn't do it. If I had, instead of working on my album In the Zone I'd have been acting like a 1940s heiress day and night."

Spears also reflected on her starring role in 2002's Crossroads, which she says became a surprisingly-intense experience — and impacted her relationship with acting going forward.

"The experience wasn't easy for me," Spears wrote. "My problem wasn't with anyone involved in the production but with what acting did to my mind. I think I started Method acting—only I didn't know how to break out of my character. I really became this other person. Some people do Method acting, but they're usually aware of the fact that they're doing it. But I didn't have any separation at all. I was someone else for months while I filmed Crossroads. Still to this day, I bet the girls I shot that movie with think, She's a little…quirky. If they thought that, they were right. I hope I never get close to that occupational hazard again. Living that way, being half yourself and half a fictional character, is messed up. After a while you don't know what's real anymore."

Will There Be a Britney Spears Biopic?

Spears' career — as well as the recent developments surrounding her conservatorship — have made some wonder if a fictionalized version of her story is on the way. In 2022, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown expressed a desire to star in the film, but the real-life Spears shut down the possibility.

"Good news, good news !!!" Spears wrote on social media. "Still breathing ... it's funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away ... but guess what !!! I'm alive and I'm breathing again !!! Yeah I know I've posted too much this week on Instagram 😬🙈 ... kinda fun though !!! Now that I'm breathing ... I have time ... it's different !!! I like it !!! I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life ... dude I'm not dead !!! Although it's pretty f*cking clear they preferred me dead 🙄🙄🙄 ... I guess my family is going to lock their doors now."

