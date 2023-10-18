George Clooney's The Boys in the Boat Trailer Released

MGM has released the trailer for The Boys in the Boat, George Clooney's new film which is set to open in theaters on December 25th. Clooney directs the film which tells the story of the 1936 University of Washington men's eight rowing team that not only prevailed against Harvard and Yale as underdogs, but ultimately took gold in the 1936 Summer Olympics, defeating host Nazi Germany in the event. The trailer centers around Joe Ranz (Callum Turner) who explains, in voice over, that the team "rowed out of need. The need to stay in school, the need to eat, to sleep" as struggling, Depression-era students. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

The Boys in the Boat is based on the Daniel James Brown book of the same name and stars Joel Edgerton, Chris Diamantopoulos, Callum Turner, Jack Mulhern, Sam Strike, Luke Slattery, Thomas Elms, Tom Varey, Bruce Herbelin-Earle, Wil Coban, James Wolk, Hadley Robinson, and Courtney Henggeler. Mark L. Smith wrote the script. In addition to directing, Clooney is also producing the film alongside Grant Heslov and Donna Gigliotti.

"This inspirational true story follows a group of underdogs at the height of the Great Depression as they are thrust into the spotlight and take on elite rivals from around the world," the film's official synopsis reads.

"These guys at the University of Washington take on the seniors, and then taking on the fraternity kids, and then taking on the Nazis," Clooney said (via People). "Every film we've ever seen that has an underdog in it, you're always rooting for them, that you can pull yourself up from nothing and succeed," he added at the time.

George Clooney Recently Had a Surprise Cameo Appearance in The Flash

While Clooney will be behind the camera for The Boys in the Boat, the actor recently briefly appeared in front of the camera in a surprise cameo in DC's The Flash movie. Clooney appears at the end of the film, reprising his role as Bruce Wayne from 1997's Batman & Robin, appearing when, after restoring order to the multiverse, Barry (Ezra Miller) calls up Bruce only to discover it's a different Bruce he was dealing with previously.

Clooney is just one of several cameo appearances in the film, including Nicolas Cage and several others thanks to the use of AI and deepfakes, including Helen Slater, Adam West, George Reeves, and Christopher Reeve.

The Boys in the Boat opens in theaters on December 25th.

