Britney Spears Sounds Off on Millie Bobby Brown's Movie Idea

Iconic pop star Britney Spears has been making headlines this year after finally being freed of her father Jamie Spears' conservatorship. Many celebrities have come out in support of Spears, and there's one young actor who wants to tell the star's story. Stranger Things and Enola Holmes star Millie Bobby Brown recently shared on The Drew Barrymore Show that she wants to play Spears in a biopic one day. "I think her story resonates with me," Brown explained. "Just growing up, watching her videos, watching interviews of her when she was younger – I see the scramble for words and I don't know her, but when I look up pictures of her I feel like I could tell her story in the right way and hers only." However, Spears is not ready for her life to be told in a movie. She recently took to Instagram and appeared to shut down the idea.

"Good news, good news !!! Still breathing ... it's funny the same two people who gave me life are the same exact 2 people who took it away ... but guess what !!! I'm alive and I'm breathing again !!! Yeah I know I've posted too much this week on Instagram 😬🙈 ... kinda fun though !!! Now that I'm breathing ... I have time ... it's different !!! I like it !!! I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life ... dude I'm not dead !!! Although it's pretty f*cking clear they preferred me dead 🙄🙄🙄 ... I guess my family is going to lock their doors now," Spears wrote. You can view the full post below:

Does Millie Bobby Brown Want More Stranger Things Characters To Die?

While it's unlikely Brown meant any disrespect to Spears or wishes her harm in any way, there are some people Brown has been vocal about dying: Stranger Things characters. Brown spoke with The Wrap back in May and called Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, "sensitive Sallies" for not killing more characters like Game of Thrones.

"They need to kill off some people, it's too big," Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) joked before Brown chimed in. "It's way too big. Last night we couldn't even take one group picture because there were like 50 of us. I was like, you need to start killing people off." She added, "The Duffer Brothers are two sensitive Sallies that don't want to kill anyone off ... We need to be Game of Thrones. We need to have the mindset of Game of Thrones."

In a recent interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, the Duffer Brothers responded to Brown's comments.

"What did Millie call us? She said we were 'sensitive Sallies.' She's hilarious. Believe us, we've explored all options in the writing room," Matt said. He added, "Just as a complete hypothetical, if you kill Mike, it's like... That's depressing... We aren't Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it's not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore because you do have to treat it realistically, right?"

Duffer went on to tease that more deaths could be "on the table" as "they are headed towards the end" of the series. He then joked, "This is me basically defending myself against these Millie Bobby Brown accusations and explaining that there are lives behind it, and it's nothing to do with my sensitivity. So there you go, Millie."

