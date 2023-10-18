Anne Hathaway's Eileen Gets First Trailer

The first look at Anne Hathaway's newest blockbuster film has arrived. On Tuesday, Neon and Focus Features released the first trailer for Eileen, a new psychological thriller that will be making its debut in theaters in December. The trailer, which you can check out below, reveals the first look at the twisted rapport between Eileen Dunlop (Thomasin McKenzie) and Rebecca (Hathaway). This comes after Eileen had its first screening nearly one year ago, at January's Sundance Film Festival.

Eileen is directed by William Oldroyd, and is based on the 2015 novel of the same name from My Year of Rest and Relaxation author Otessa Moshfegh. The screenplay for the film is written by Moshfegh and her husband, Luke Goebel.

What Is Eileen About?

In Eileen, in 1960s New England, Eileen Dunlop is working at a prison when a captivating, glamorous counselor arrives and helps her access new facets of her personality but may be drawing her into something more dangerous.

The cast of Eileen also includes Shea Whigham as Jim Dunlop, Marin Ireland as Rita Polk, Owen Teague as Randy, Jefferson White as Buck Warren, Tonye Patano as Mrs. Stevens, and Siobhan Fallon Hogan as Mrs. Murray.

"The material's not everyone's cup of tea," Oldroyd explained in an interview with Collider earlier this year. "I think it's my cup of tea. I think it's exactly the sort of stories that I'm drawn to read in books and watch on screen. It's dark. It's, at times, strange because Eileen has this vivid inner life. We wanted to represent that visually. It's risky territory because there's a tendency to want to play it safe, oftentimes, especially in a very difficult market for cinema at the moment. And so that is why it's important that we can make this film independently because it gave us the freedom to do that. I also think when I mention risk, what I enjoy seeing very much is actors taking risks on screen, and you have to create an environment where that can happen and the only way you can do that is if you build trust. And I like to think that the environment we had was trustful and it allowed them to take a risk. And ultimately, when actors take a risk on screen, they put themselves in your hands and the hands of the editor because they're handing over something and they will trust you to make it work. So I'm just grateful that these guys did that."

What Are Anne Hathaway's Upcoming Movies?

In addition to Eileen, Hathaway is set to star in the romantic comedy She Came to Me, as well as the upcoming David Lowery film Mother Mary. She also is expected to return to her role of Mia Thermopolis in a third The Princess Diaries movie. Late last year, reports indicated that Supergirl and Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji is writing the script for a third The Princess Diaries, which would be a direct continuation of the franchise. Debra Martin Chase, who produced the first two Princess Diaries films, is also returning to produce Princess Diaries 3.

"I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," Hathaway revealed. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen."

What do you think of the first trailer for Eileen? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Eileen will be released in select theaters on December 1st, followed by a wide release on December 8th.