Bruce Willis' Birthday Has Fans Celebrating Die Hard Star

Bruce Willis turns 69 years old today and fans are celebrating his birthday online. The Die Hard star has been out of the public eye since his neurodegenerative disorder frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. Despite that fact, his name has come up multiple times as the rise of AI actors replacing real actors has come into he spotlight. In the order of good news though, Moonlighting hit Hulu last year. Fans from all over rushed to stream the series as it had been absent from streaming for a long time. The New York Post spoke to Glenn Gordon Caron about his friend. He reveals that Willis has been doing well and taking it day by day.

"I know he's really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can't tell me that," Caron told The Post. "When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he's excited… The process [to get 'Moonlighting' onto Hulu] has taken quite a while and Bruce's disease is a progressive disease, so I was able to communicate with him, before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now, about hoping to get the show back in front of people."

BRUCE WILLIS 🎂 pic.twitter.com/bQKkjHoLgD — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) March 19, 2024

"I'm not always quite that good but I try and I do talk to him and his wife [Emma Heming Willis] and I have a casual relationship with his three older children," Caron added. "I have tried very hard to stay in his life. He's an extraordinary person. The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you've ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he. He loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest."

