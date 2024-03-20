Bruce Willis' Birthday Has Fans Celebrating Die Hard Star
Bruce Willis turns 69 and fans are walking down memory lane.
Bruce Willis turns 69 years old today and fans are celebrating his birthday online. The Die Hard star has been out of the public eye since his neurodegenerative disorder frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. Despite that fact, his name has come up multiple times as the rise of AI actors replacing real actors has come into he spotlight. In the order of good news though, Moonlighting hit Hulu last year. Fans from all over rushed to stream the series as it had been absent from streaming for a long time. The New York Post spoke to Glenn Gordon Caron about his friend. He reveals that Willis has been doing well and taking it day by day.
"I know he's really happy that the show is going to be available for people, even though he can't tell me that," Caron told The Post. "When I got to spend time with him we talked about it and I know he's excited… The process [to get 'Moonlighting' onto Hulu] has taken quite a while and Bruce's disease is a progressive disease, so I was able to communicate with him, before the disease rendered him as incommunicative as he is now, about hoping to get the show back in front of people."
Happy 69th to the dude that is— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) March 19, 2024
BRUCE WILLIS 🎂 pic.twitter.com/bQKkjHoLgD
"I'm not always quite that good but I try and I do talk to him and his wife [Emma Heming Willis] and I have a casual relationship with his three older children," Caron added. "I have tried very hard to stay in his life. He's an extraordinary person. The thing that makes [his disease] so mind-blowing is [that] if you've ever spent time with Bruce Willis, there is no one who had any more joie de vivre than he. He loved life and … just adored waking up every morning and trying to live life to its fullest."
What's your favorite Bruce Willis movie? Let us know down in the comments!
Wow.
prevnext
I find the continuing relationship between Demi Moore + Bruce Willis to be so moving 🥲 pic.twitter.com/pLGGI4msHL— K8 Hagen (@thathagengrrl) March 19, 2024
Lost media vibes
prevnext
Now is as good a time as any to remind you that in 1996 Bruce Willis developed & voiced a short-lived animated series called BRUNO THE KID. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/saJ31edLMZ— Jackson Boren (@JacksonBoren) March 19, 2024
Thank goodness
prevnext
I saw Bruce Willis trending, and whew. I'm glad it's just his birthday pic.twitter.com/Xe8NUGjZyO— Birkenstocks & Rainbows (@juanellbNice) March 19, 2024
So many good bits
prevnext
Yippee Ki-Yay and a Happy, Healthy 69th Birthday to Brilliant Bruce Willis!— Marshall Julius 🚀 (@MarshallJulius) March 19, 2024
"The first Die Hard is really all there is. Everything else is just trying to be as good."
(📽️ Die Hard, 1988) pic.twitter.com/IZBbCQfrw2
He's right
prevnext
“Nothing will stop me because I am still Bruce fucking Willis” – Bruce Willis pic.twitter.com/opiAM9t7cN— Virility (@financemose) March 19, 2024
Nice tribute
prevnext
It’s Bruce Willis’ birthday!— Francesco Francavilla (@f_francavilla) March 19, 2024
Happy 69th Birthday, pal. We love you! 🎉🥂❤️ pic.twitter.com/pyPxMrlnRc
Thank You sir
prevnext
I think that we should make Bruce Willis trend all day. Give this man some love for the DECADES of enjoyment he as brought the world. Happy Birthday Bruce.
And YES Die Hard is a Christmas Movie pic.twitter.com/L6BCU67UN2— Dave Blass (@DaveBlass) March 19, 2024
Gonna need a second
prev