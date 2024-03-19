Welcome to the Théâtre des Vampires. Fans thirsty for more Louis and Lestat can curb their blood lust with an extended look at AMC's Interview with the Vampire season 2, which returns with new episodes May 12. The contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel — an epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy — continues the story that left off with a first season-ending twist: that Rashid (Assad Zaman) is really the 514-year-old vampire Armand, who Louis called "the love of my life."

Sink your teeth into the Interview with the Vampire season 2 trailer below.

The synopsis: "In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories." Ben Daniels (The Exorcist, The Crown) joined the new season as Santiago, the lead vampire thespian of the Théâtre des Vampires.

Season 2 of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire is again executive produced by Mark Johnson (Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul), creator and showrunner Rolin Jones, and Mark Taylor (Carnival Row), along with Christopher Rice (Mayfair Witches) and late author Anne Rice. Interview with the Vampire is the first series in AMC's Anne Rice's Immortal Universe, which will soon expand with The Night Island, a six-part digital series based on Rice's Queen of the Damned, and an in-the-works third series set in the world of the Talamasca.

Interview with the Vampire season 2 premieres May 12 on AMC and AMC+.