Star Wars: The Acolyte Trailer Reveals First Look at Major High Republic Character's Live-Action Debut

Star Wars: The Acolyte has released its first trailer, and it reveals that one of the main characters from the Star Wars: The High Republic line of books and comics will be making her live-action debut in the Disney+ series!

Who Is Vernestra Rwoh in Star Wars?

Vernestra Rwoh made her full debut in the Star Wars: The High Republic Young Adult novel A Test of Courage back in 2021 and has been one of the main characters of that era's young adult storyline.

Rwoh was just fifteen, one of the youngest Jedi Knights ever, when she was on an assignment that went sideways during the galactic catastrophe known as the Great Hyperspace Disaster, an attack by the infamous pirate group The Nihil. Rwoh spent time doing missions on the planet Dalna, learning all about the dark history of the war between The Jedi and the religious sect The Path of the Open Hand (and later the Path of the Closed Fist), whose leader(s) would eventually go on to form the Nihil, and harness the Force-consuming monsters known as The Levelers, which were responsible for killing off many Jedi of the High Republic era.

When the Nihil destroyed the Jedi and Republic's Outer Rim station Starlight Beacon (killing dozens of Jedi and civilians on the process – including some of Rwoh's closest friends and her padawan), the young Jedi Knight became disillusioned and turned away from the Jedi Council, becoming a "Wayseeker" (like Ahsoka Tano) who followed the Force her way.

Vernestra Rwoh is Mirialans, a humanoid race of aliens in Star Wars. While it's hard to confirm it as official canon, Mirialans have been noted to live anywhere from 85 to 200 years, depending on their level of attunement with nature and/or the Force. That's important to note as Vernestra will have to be about 100 if not over 100 when The Acolyte takes place. As her character bio for the show indicates, Vernestra Rwoh's days of doubt being a Wayseeker eventually gave way to a much different path back through the Jedi Order:

Vernestra "Vern" Rwoh is an elder Jedi Master who has ascended the ranks of the Jedi from a teenage prodigy to a leader in the Order. She became one of the youngest Jedi Knights in a generation at age 15, and solidified her status as a prodigy when she took Imri Cantaros as a Padawan the next year. With a purple-bladed lightsaber that can change into a lightwhip, young Rwoh led with unwavering faith in the Force and devotion to the Jedi Order. But in the year after the fall of Starlight Beacon – while mourning those lost in the destruction, including her own Padawan – Vernestra pulled back from the Order and shifted her focus to heal herself.

Star Wars: The Acolyte premieres its first two episodes on June 4th on Disney+.