Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga Director Teases New "History Man" Character in Prequel

The latest trailer for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga features a narration about Furiosa's quest to return home, and rather than being a device that was used just for the promotional clip, director George Miller confirmed that this "History Man" is actually a character in the franchise. With the previous four films in the franchise sprawling multiple decades, Miller recalled how one of the only ways to retain and spread information in the post-apocalyptic world is through History People who collect information about pertinent figures and events. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is set to hit theaters on May 24th.

"That's a narrator called the History Man," Miller shared with Entertainment Weekly. "In this story, we meet the History Man, and because it's a saga -- Fury Road happened over three days and two nights; this movie happens over basically 16 years from when she's 10 to 26, it goes on a little further when she becomes 28, but it's basically over those 16 years -- and we meet this character, and he is integral to the story. So, he's the narrator."

He also noted that these History People are "the only way that the culture or information is retained or shared."

In the trailer, the narrator describes, "To get home, Furiosa fought the world." With Miller claiming the figure is "integral" to the story, fans will be curious about how he factors into the story of the saga.

While this new film focuses on Furiosa, whom audiences met in Mad Max: Fury Road, Miller has expressed that this new adventure in the franchise won't be quite what fans are expecting.

"The story is the saga of Furiosa, and how she gets taken from home, and spends the rest of her life trying to get back," Miller shared with Empire Magazine earlier this month. "[In] Fury Road, the story unfolds over three days and two nights. This film follows the story that runs directly into Fury Road, for 15 years."

He continued, "It's a different animal ... It's got many different locations. It's an odyssey. No question."

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, as the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home.

The new film comes from franchise creator George Miller and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, Angus Sampson, and Quaden Bayles.

