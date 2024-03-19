Marvel's X-Men '97 Unleashes Powerful Final Trailer

"Xavier's sacrifice brought about a world more tolerant towards mutants. His dream is dead, so I offer a new one." So says Magneto (Matthew Waterson) — newest leader of the X-Men — in the final trailer for X-Men '97. The dramatic footage from Marvel Animation's X-Men: The Animated Series sequel, which you can see below, was released ahead of Wednesday's two-episode series premiere on Disney+. "For every mutant still out there, they need hope," says the reformed mutant supremacist and the X-Men's archenemy. "It's time, my X-Men!"

Continuing where the original animated series left off in the 1997 series finale, the X-Men —Cyclops (Ray Chase), Jean Grey (Jennifer Hale), Storm (Alison Sealy-Smith), Wolverine (Cal Dodd), Morph (JP Karliak), Rogue (Lenore Zann), Beast (George Buza), Gambit (AJ LoCascio), Jubilee (Holly Chou), Bishop (Isaac Robinson-Smith), and Nightcrawler (Adrian Hough) — have just bid farewell to their dying mentor, Charles Xavier, the victim of an anti-mutant attack that left him comatose.

Professor X entrusted his X-Men and his School for the Gifted to Magneto, who accepted out of his respect for his old friend. (Read our X-Men: The Animated Series recap here.)

"Like it or not, this is what the Professor wanted," Jean says of Magneto's new position of headmaster. Field leader Cyclops fires back: "Maybe he was wrong."

"X-Men '97 is not a reboot of the original series, but literally a next-day continuation," Brad Winderbaum, executive producer and head of streaming, television and animation for Marvel Studios, said in a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the decades-later revival of X-Men: The Animated Series. Added consulting producer Larry Houston, who directed all 76 episodes of the original series, "Like the '90s show, we're keeping the themes of those stories that were so powerful, but adapting it for a brand new audience."

Marvel's X-Men '97 is streaming March 20 on Disney+, with new episodes premiering weekly on Wednesdays.