Build-A-Bear Launches a ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Collection

DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World hits theaters in the U.S. on Feb. 22, but you can cuddle up with Toothless and Light Fury starting today thanks to Build-A-Bear Workshop!

The How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World furry friend collection is available to order online right here. As noted, it includes Toothless and Light Fury, but you can also get the plushies in Valentine’s Day-themed sets that include a red heart wrist accessory. There’s also a Light Fury Sparkly gift set that includes a t-shirt and a sequin tutu skirt accessory. Adorable t-shirt and pajama sleeper accessories are available to purchase separately as well. The official breakdown is available below.

Toothless, $28 plus tax: Ready to fly? Take off with your very own Toothless furry friend! With black fur and green eyes, this playful, loyal and intelligent dragon is ready to become your new BFF (Best Flying Friend)! You can even have more high-flying fun by adding a Toothless 6-in-1 Sound Chip to your dragon!

Light Fury, $28 plus tax: Fire up your imagination with Light Fury! With her long tail and white wings, this elusive and untamed dragon is ready to soar into your collection. Light Fury has sleek white fur, soft brown claws and light blue eyes. Add a Light Fury 6-in-1 Sound Chip to your dragon furry friend for more training fun!

• Toothless 6-in-1 Sound, $7 plus tax

• Light Fury 6-in-1 Sound, $7 plus tax

• “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” Pajama Sleeper, $12.50

• Furies In Flight T-Shirt, $7.50 plus tax

• Gotta Keep Flying T-Shirt, $7.50 plus tax

On a related note, it has been years since Funko released a Pop figure for the How to Train Your Dragon series, but that changed recently with the reveal of these Toothless and Light Fury Pops for How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Both figures are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for February. Note that a Light Fury Pop figure will also be added to the Diamond Collection and a 10-inch Toothless will debut at Target soon – most likely in January. You can find the official description for How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World below.

“As Hiccup fulfills his dream of creating a peaceful dragon utopia, Toothless’ discovery of an untamed, elusive mate draws the Night Fury away. When danger mounts at home and Hiccup’s reign as village chief is tested, both dragon and rider must make impossible decisions to save their kind.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.