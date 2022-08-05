Bullet Train 4K Blu-ray Releases Include a SteelBook With Collectible Cards

Bullet Train just hit theaters over the weekend, but this action-packed summer blockbuster starring Brad Pitt is already available to pre-order on Blu-ray and 4K Blu-ray. What's more, there's a SteelBook option with some solid cover art that includes 9 character cards. You can reserve the edition of your choice here at Best Buy and here on Amazon now.

A release date and special features for the Blu-rays haven't been revealed at the time of writing, but this article will be updated with that information when it becomes available. In the meantime, you can check out some details about Bullet Train below. .

Synopsis: "Ladybug is an unlucky assassin who's determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs has gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe -- all with connected yet conflicting objectives -- on the world's fastest train."

ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave Bullet Train a 3-out-of-5 review, calling the film "derivative but entertaining." He writes:

"By the time the train ends its journey and you're walking out of the theater you'll feel entertained, exactly what summer blockbusters like this are designed to do. Maybe you'll throw a playful punch at a friend as you exit the theater, hum one of the many, MANY songs featured on Bullet Train's soundtrack while you wait in line at the bathroom. By the time you get to your car, though, you'll attempt to untangle the plot and its truly convoluted essence with your pals; maybe you'll realize that the cameos throughout were just distracting and didn't add much. When you get home, you will probably have forgotten what you just did for the past two hours. All you'll remember is that Brad Pitt was funny."

Bullet Train is now playing in theaters.

David Leitch directed Bullet Train from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.