Bullet Train 4K Blu-ray Special Features and Release Date Revealed

Brad Pitt's Bullet Train wasn't a huge box office success, but it does seem to have a solid fanbase. So much so that it earned a wave of Funko Pops and a flashy 4K Blu-ray SteelBoook release with some solid cover art that includes 9 character cards. You can reserve that edition along with standard 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD editions here at Best Buy and here on Amazon now. What's more, we now know that the release date for the Blu-ray releases is set for October 18. We also have the official list of special features, which can be found below.

DOLBY VISION/HDR PRESENTATION OF THE FILM

DOLBY ATMOS AUDIO TRACK

Outtakes & Bloopers

Catch What You Missed: Easter Eggs

All Aboard the Pain Train: Stunts

Mission Accomplished: Making of Bullet Train

Trained Professionals: The Cast

Select Stunt Previs

Audio Commentary with David Leitch, Kelly McCormick & Zak Olkewicz

Optional English, English SDH, French, and Spanish subtitles for the main feature

Synopsis: "Ladybug is an unlucky assassin who's determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs has gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe -- all with connected yet conflicting objectives -- on the world's fastest train."

ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave Bullet Train a 3-out-of-5 review, calling the film "derivative but entertaining." He writes:

"By the time the train ends its journey and you're walking out of the theater you'll feel entertained, exactly what summer blockbusters like this are designed to do. Maybe you'll throw a playful punch at a friend as you exit the theater, hum one of the many, MANY songs featured on Bullet Train's soundtrack while you wait in line at the bathroom. By the time you get to your car, though, you'll attempt to untangle the plot and its truly convoluted essence with your pals; maybe you'll realize that the cameos throughout were just distracting and didn't add much. When you get home, you will probably have forgotten what you just did for the past two hours. All you'll remember is that Brad Pitt was funny."

David Leitch directed Bullet Train from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.