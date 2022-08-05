Bullet Train Funko Pops Are On Sale Now

Bullet Train starring Brad Pitt got mixed reviews from critics, but the movie certainly has its fans. It may not break any new ground, but it is a fun summer film that did well enough to merit a wave of Funko Pop figures. It includes Pitt's Ladybug character alongside The Wolf (Benito A. Martinez Ocasio a.k.a. Bad Bunny), and the anime-style character Momomon. If you're lucky, the Chase version of the Ladybug Funko Pop will show up on your doorstep. It removes the glasses and the hat and adds some battle damage.

Pre-orders for the entire wave of Bullet Train Funko Pops are available here at Entertainment Earth now. Note that US shipping is free on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout (the code may change in the future). As for the film itself, ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave Bullet Train a 3-out-of-5 review, calling the film "derivative but entertaining." He writes:

"By the time the train ends its journey and you're walking out of the theater you'll feel entertained, exactly what summer blockbusters like this are designed to do. Maybe you'll throw a playful punch at a friend as you exit the theater, hum one of the many, MANY songs featured on Bullet Train's soundtrack while you wait in line at the bathroom. By the time you get to your car, though, you'll attempt to untangle the plot and its truly convoluted essence with your pals; maybe you'll realize that the cameos throughout were just distracting and didn't add much. When you get home, you will probably have forgotten what you just did for the past two hours. All you'll remember is that Brad Pitt was funny."

In addition to Pitt, Bullet Train also stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Avengers: Age of Ultron, Kraven the Hunter), Brian Tyree Henry (The Eternals, Atlanta), Joey King (The Princess, The Kissing Booth), Andrew Koji (Snake Eyes, Warrior), Hiroyuki Sanada (The Wolverine, Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel, Knives Out), Benito A Martínez Ocasio (musician Bad Bunny), Karen Fukuhara (The Boys), Logan Lerman (Fury, Percy Jackson & the Olympians), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2, Joker), and Sandra Bullock (Bird Box, Speed).

Bullet Train is now playing in theaters. Details on your Blu-ray options for the film can be found here.