New Bullet Train Trailer Starring Brad Pitt Released

After a handful of release date delays, Sony's Bullet Train is back on track, so to speak, and will be landing in theaters in August. To celebrate, an all-new trailer for the action-comedy has been released to offer audiences an even better glimpse at the mayhem that's on the way. The new film also marks one of star Brad Pitt's most physically intensive roles in recent years, leaving fans excited not only that he's starring in the adventure, but that he'll also be showing off his action-movie chops in the process. Check out the new trailer for Bullet Train below before it hits theaters on August 5th.

In Bullet Train, Brad Pitt stars as Ladybug, an unlucky assassin determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug's latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe -- all with connected, yet conflicting, objectives -- on the world's fastest train...and he's got to figure out how to get off. From the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch, the end of the line is only the beginning in a wild, non-stop thrill ride through modern-day Japan.

Also starring in the film are Sandra Bullock (The Lost City), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Sony's Kraven the Hunter), Brian Tyree Henry (Marvel's Eternals), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), Masi Oka (Heroes), Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), and Benito A Martínez Ocasio/Bad Bunny (F9: The Fast Saga). The film is based on the book by Kotaro Isaka.

A movie called "Bullet Train" about assassins will surely evoke the idea of an intensely brutal outing, but director Leitch previously shared that the spirit of the film is more akin to a Jackie Chan movie.

"You hear the title 'Bullet Train' and you think, 'Hard-boiled action.' But really it's a deliriously fun, heightened, comedic action thriller," Leitch shared with Empire Online. He also cited Chan as inspiration for "a little bit of physical comedy" in regards to the more complex hand-to-hand fight scenes.

"The fights are designed to enhance the characters," the filmmaker pointed out. "We're here to have fun in this super-contained space."

Bullet Train hits theaters on August 5th.

