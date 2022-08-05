Bullet Train TV Spot Released

✖

Brad Pitt's fast-paced thriller Bullet Train may have taken a while to arrive at the station, but after a couple of delays, the movie is set for an August release, and Sony Pictures just released a new TV spot that centers on Pitt's character. The film, which had originally been scheduled to open in April, was pushed to July, seemingly after Sony decided that it could compete in the summer blockbuster space. The film has been getting a ton of advance buzz, especially for its action sequences. From Deadpool director David Leitch, the film centers on five assassins who find themselves on a Japanese bullet train, realizing that their individual assignments are not unrelated to the others.

Based on the book Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, the film features a robust ensemble cast also including Sandra Bullock, Joey King, Andrew Koji, Brian Tyree Henry, Michael Shannon, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Benito A Martínez Ocasio. Not much is known about Bullet Train beyond the logline and cast, although obviously Leitch is a director that is likely to focus on high-octane action. The extra three months here likely means it will be a while before we get a first trailer for the film.

You can see it below.

This is what you call a simple job?! #BulletTrainMovie is exclusively in movie theaters August 5. pic.twitter.com/IvjYmnx3H1 — Bullet Train (@BulletTrain) June 3, 2022

"Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts — the fighting," Greg Rementer, the film's second-unit director and stunt coordinator recently told Vulture. "He's like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there!....Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training. So Brad, Brian, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji — who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show 'Warrior' — all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of their [own] stuff."

Footage from the film is reportedly the reason that actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was cast in Sony's Kraven the Hunter movie.

"We were fortunate to be shooting in LA during a time when artists were ready to get back to work and having Brad on the project — hot off an Oscar win and having a great script by Zak Olkewicz — really did attract the best people," Director David Leitch added. "We were able to get people back to work safely during a pandemic, which is pretty amazing."

Bullet Train will be released on August 5, 2022.

Are you excited to see Bullet Train? Sound of in the comments!