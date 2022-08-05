Sony Delays Bullet Train Release Date

✖





Bullet Train is headed for a short delay from that July 29 release date. Sony's movie will be shooting for an August 5th window instead. There are a couple of reasons for the swap. Positioning around holidays is crucial for these kinds of big summer blockbuster releases. NOPE, and other massive films are still to come this summer like Thor: Love and Thunder. It feels like each of these projects are playing musical chairs when it comes to release dates. No one wants to be going up against one of the bigger movies head-on. As the summer goes on, you also have to contend with family movies as well. No one wants to end up in the same situation that recent films had to face with The Bad Guys coming out and punching far above it's projections. So, Sony is opting to lay in the reeds for another week. Who knows, it could pay off handsomely.

Vulture had the chance to speak with Greg Rementer recently about the action in Bullet Train. The second-unit director had high praise for his stars. "Brad did 95 percent of his physical stunts — the fighting," Rementer told the outlet. "He's like a natural-born athlete. He really got in there!....Never have I ever done so many huge actors in one feature where all of them excelled at the physical movement of our training. So Brad, Brian, Michael Shannon, Hiroyuki Sonada, Andrew Koji — who was already a stud in terms of where he comes from with the show 'Warrior' — all these actors put out some great action and did a lot of their [own] stuff."

Andrew Garfield spoke with Aaron Taylor-Johnson about the upcoming movie for HERO Magazine. There were apparently some major changes throughout the production of Bullet Train. However, the actor believes they all benefitted the movie.

"Originally, this thing was quite a dark, R-rated, vicious action piece, but we hammed it up and made it fun," Taylor-Johnson explained. "I don't know what happened, but it became a comedy! We all just had a laugh. David was really open to playing and exploring; it felt like a big breath of fresh air – we had a fantastic time."

Sony describes the movie that's speeding your way: "An original movie event, Bullet Train is a fun, delirious action-thriller from the director of Deadpool 2, David Leitch. Brad Pitt headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins – all with connected yet conflicting objectives – set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan. Getting back on the job is never as easy as you think... especially with the world's deadliest assassins on board. Take a ride with Brad Pitt in #BulletTrainMovie, exclusively in movie theaters August 5."

