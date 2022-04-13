Bullet Train Director Says Jackie Chan Influenced the Brad Pitt Action-Comedy

Brawls aboard! Jackie Chan may not be part of the star-studded cast of Bullet Train, but director David Leitch reveals the Chinese superstar inspired the fighting choreography of his high-octane action-comedy. In the new movie from the John Wick co-director and director of Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2, and Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, bumbling assassin Ladybug (Brad Pitt) boards a high-speed train filled with trained killers. In an interview with Empire Online, Leitch credited Chan’s iconic style of stunt work and slapstick humor-infused acrobatics as an influence on the lighter touch of Bullet Train‘s hard-hitting action:

“You hear the title Bullet Train and you think, ‘Hard-boiled action.’ But really it’s a deliriously fun, heightened, comedic action thriller,” Leitch said, adding classic Jackie Chan fight scenes inspired “a little bit of physical comedy” in the brawls aboard the always-moving train.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The fights are designed to enhance the characters,” he said. “We’re here to have fun in this super-contained space.”

Sony Pictures describes the original movie event as a fun, delirious action-thriller from the acclaimed action director (who most recently produced the Bob Odenkirk-starring action-comedy Nobody). Academy Award winner Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) headlines an ensemble cast of eclectic, diverse assassins — all with connected yet conflicting objectives — set against the backdrop of a non-stop ride through modern-day Japan.

Led by Pitt, the ensemble includes Sandra Bullock (The Lost City), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Sony’s Kraven the Hunter), Brian Tyree Henry (Marvel’s Eternals), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), Karen Fukuhara (Suicide Squad), Masi Oka (Heroes), Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6), Hiroyuki Sanada (Mortal Kombat), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), and Benito A Martínez Ocasio/Bad Bunny (F9: The Fast Saga).

Bullet Train speeds into theaters on July 29.