Bullet Train IMAX Trailer Released

The latest trailer for Bullet Train has been released. The fresh footage is captained by a clip of Aaron Taylor Johnson's Tangerine, who loads up a movie on his phone. Brian Tyree Henry's Lemon takes issue with this, noting that there's "no surround sound" on his mobile device. "Watching the movie in the theater is a better experience," Lemon says, which prompts Tangerine to switch to music instead. From there, recycled highlights of Bad Bunny's The Wolf and Brad Pitt's Ladybug fighting are showcased, before the narration prompts viewers to watch Bullet Train in IMAX.

Bullet Train stars the aforementioned Pitt, Taylor-Johnson, and Henry as well as Joey King, Michael Shannon, Sandra Bullock, Karen Fukuhara, and more. The film follows Pitt's Ladybug, a trained killer who is hoping to leave his assassin life in the past, who is tasked with retrieving a briefcase on a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto. Once aboard the high-speed rail, Ladybug and his fellow competing assassins discover the true intentions of their various missions.

Among those assassins is King's The Prince, the youngest of the bunch. Despite her near 15 years of acting experience, the Kissing Booth star remarked that this particular project was a milestone moment for her.

"Bullet Train is a truly larger-than life film that I can't believe I got to be a part of. I've been acting for a long time, but I had a zoom-out Hollywood moment of 'Wow, this is insane. I'm in an action film directed by David Leitch [John Wick, Deadpool 2] with Brad Pitt.' Brad is absolutely hysterical in this movie," King said. "I love my character, Prince. She's so bada– and so crazy. I learned a lot about guns and just being a super cool assassin lady. I've always had a bit of action star in my bones."

As for Pitt, Bullet Train could represent the beginning of his farewell tour. The veteran actor recently told GQ that he is already seeing the end of his career.

"I consider myself on my last leg," Pitt said. "This last semester or trimester. What is this section gonna be? And how do I wanna design that?"

Bullet Train arrives in theaters on August 5th.

If this is it for Brad Pitt, what are some of your favorite memories from the iconic actor? Let us know in the comments below, or hit me up on Twitter @LiamTCrowley!