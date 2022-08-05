Brad Pitt's new action movie Bullet Train will open on top of the box office. The film David Leitch-directed film will take in $30.1 million during its opening weekend at the domestic box office. Bullet Train earned a B+ CinemaScore, suggesting a word-of-mouth surge isn't likely. The film is also working with mixed reviews. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave Bullet Train a 3-out-of-5 review, calling the film "derivative but entertaining." He writes: "By the time the train ends its journey and you're walking out of the theater you'll feel entertained, exactly what summer blockbusters like this are designed to do. Maybe you'll throw a playful punch at a friend as you exit the theater, hum one of the many, MANY songs featured on Bullet Train's soundtrack while you wait in line at the bathroom. By the time you get to your car, though, you'll attempt to untangle the plot and its truly convoluted essence with your pals; maybe you'll realize that the cameos throughout were just distracting and didn't add much. When you get home, you will probably have forgotten what you just did for the past two hours. All you'll remember is that Brad Pitt was funny." Bullet Train is now playing in theaters. The full list of top 10 films at the box office this weekend follows.

1. Bullet Train (Photo: Sony Pictures) Opening Weekend

Ladybug is an unlucky assassin who's determined to do his job peacefully after one too many gigs has gone off the rails. Fate, however, may have other plans as his latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the globe -- all with connected yet conflicting objectives -- on the world's fastest train. David Leitch directed Bullet Train from a screenplay by Zak Olkewicz, based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka. The movie stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Andrew Koji, Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Shannon, Benito A Martínez Ocasio, and Sandra Bullock.

2. DC League of Super-Pets (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Two

Weekend: $10.9 million

$10.9 million Total: $44.8 million

Krypto the Super-Dog and Superman are inseparable best friends, sharing the same superpowers and fighting crime side by side in Metropolis. However, when the Man of Steel and the rest of the Justice League are kidnapped, Krypto must convince a ragtag group of animals to master their own newfound powers for a rescue mission. Jared Stern directed DC League of Super-Pets and co-wrote the story with John Whittington. The movie's voices cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Kate McKinnon, John Krasinski, Vanessa Bayer, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, and Keanu Reeves.

3. Nope (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Three

Weekend: $8.05 million

Two siblings who run a California horse ranch discover something wonderful and sinister in the skies above, while the owner of an adjacent theme park tries to profit from the mysterious, otherworldly phenomenon. Jordan Peele directed Nope. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Michael Wincott, and Brandon Perea.

4. Thor: Love and Thunder (Photo: Marvel Studios) Week Five

Weekend: $7.6 million

$7.6 million Total: $316 million

Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced -- a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who -- to his surprise -- inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance. Taika Waititi directed Thor: Love and Thunder from a script he co-wrote with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, and Natalie Portman

5. Minions: The Rise of Gru (Photo: Universal Pictures) Week Six

Weekend: $7.11 million

$7.11 million Total: $334.57 million

In the 1970s, young Gru tries to join a group of supervillains called the Vicious 6 after they oust their leader -- the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles. When the interview turns disastrous, Gru and his Minions go on the run with the Vicious 6 hot on their tails. Luckily, he finds an unlikely source for guidance -- Wild Knuckles himself -- and soon discovers that even bad guys need a little help from their friends. Kyle Balda directed Minions: The Rise of Gru. The film's voice cast includes Steve Carell, Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, RZA, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin

6. Top Gun: Maverick Week 10

Weekend: $7 million

$7 million Total: $662.5 million

After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. Joseph Kosinski directs Top Gun: Maverick from a screenplay written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie. The film stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, and Val Kilmer.

7. Where the Crawdads Sing (Photo: Sony Pictures) Week Four

Weekend: $5.65 million

$5.65 million Total: $64.6 million

Abandoned as a girl, Kya raised herself in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the marsh girl haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, she opens herself to a new and startling world. However, when one of them is found dead, Kya immediately becomes the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal many secrets. Olivia Newman directed Where the Crawdads Sing from a screenplay by Lucy Alibar, based on the book of the same name written by Delia Owens. The film stars Daisy Edgar-Jones Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt, Sterling Macer, Jr., and David Strathairn.

8. Easter Sunday (Photo: Universal Pictures) Opening Weekend

A man returns home to celebrate Easter with his riotous, bickering, eating, drinking, laughing, loving family. Jay Chandrasekhar direced Easter Sunday from a screenplay written and written by Ken Cheng and Kate Angelo. The film stars Jo Koy, Jimmy O. Yang, Tia Carrere, Brandon Wardell, Eva Noblezada, Lydia Gaston, Asif Ali, Rodney To, Eugene Cordero, Chandrasekhar, Tiffany Haddish, and Lou Diamond Phillips.

9. Elvis (Photo: Warner Bros.) Week Seven

Weekend: $3.72 million

$3.72 million Total: $136.2 million

From his rise to fame to his unprecedented superstardom, rock 'n' roll icon Elvis Presley maintains a complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker, over the course of 20 years. Central to Presley's journey and happiness is one of the most influential people in his life -- Priscilla. Baz Luhrmann directs Elvis from a screenplay he co-wrote with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, and Jeremy Doner. The film stars Austin Butler as Elvis, with Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson, Richard Roxburgh, Luke Bracey, Natasha Bassett, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Xavier Samuel, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.