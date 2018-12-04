New Transformers’ ‘Bumblebee’ TV Spot Includes ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Song

The latest TV spot for Bumblebee has arrived, and it’s bringing a hearty dose of ’80s nostalgia along with it.

The new spot, which you can check out above, is underscored by “Oh Yeah”, a song released from the band Yello in 1985. Movie fans will probably recognize the track, as it was played pretty prominently in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The song has also factored into The Secrets of My Success, Opportunity Knocks, and has become a running gag on The Simpsons.

Given what fans already know about Bumblebee, the use of this song makes a heck of a lot of sense, as the film is an ’80s-set take on the Transformers universe. Previously trailers have leaned into that era in some delightful ways, even going so far as to have Bumblebee be “Rick Roll’d”.

The film will follow Charlie (Haliee Steinfeld), a teenager who finds the titular car (voiced by Dylan O’Brien) in a junkyard in 1987.

“We meet her as a typical misunderstood teenager that has suffered a major loss in her life.” Steinfeld explained during the film’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “She is looking for freedom, fill that void that she has. Looking for love, that she finds in a car that is more than a car. And then there is a sort of a love story that emerges.”

Joining Steinfeld in the film will be John Cena, Glynn Truman, John Ortiz, Peter Cullen, Angela Bassett, and Justin Theroux.

“It really was an incredible experience working with [director Travis Knight],” John Cena, who plays Agent Burns, said during the film’s presentation at CinemaCon. “He really is a special kind of storyteller with a sensitive heart. One thing that was incredibly important to me with the relationship between Bee and Charlie Watson was that it was authentic and it was emotional and I think we accomplished that.”

Bumblebee is directed by Travis Knight, who is best known for Kubo and the Two Strings and was rumored to be attached to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The film is written by Christina Hodson, who has also penned the scripts to DC’s Birds of Prey and Batgirl films.

Bumblebee will be released on December 21st.