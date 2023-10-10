Candy Cane Lane: Amazon Releases First Photos for Eddie Murphy Christmas Movie

Comedy icon Eddie Murphy is teaming up with Amazon and reuniting with Boomerang director Reginald Hudlin for a brand new holiday adventure. Candy Cane Lane, which debuts on Prime Video on December 1st, stars Murphy as a man names Chris, who is on a mission to win his neighborhood's holiday decorating competition. When he accidentally calls on the help of a magical elf to win the contest, the 12 Days of Christmas come to life in his neighborhood, causing all sorts of mayhem.

On Tuesday, Amazon released the teaser poster for Candy Cane Lane, as well as several first-look images from the upcoming original movie. The photos feature plenty of Murphy, along with co-star Tracee Ellis Ross, who plays Chris' wife.

Don’t elf around with holiday magic. Candy Cane Lane premieres December 1. pic.twitter.com/eQKd0YiLsu — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) October 10, 2023

The cast of Candy Cane Lane also includes Jillian Bell, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, Genneya Walton, Madison Thomas, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Lombardo Boyar, D.C. Young Fly, Danielle Pinnock, Timothy Simons, Riki Lindhome, and Stephen Tobolowski.

You can check out all of the first-look photos from Candy Cane Lane below!