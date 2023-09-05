Candy Cane Lane Starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross Gets Premiere Date on Prime Video





Candy Cane Lane, starring Eddie Murphy and Tracee Ellis Ross (Black•ish) has been given a premiere date by Amazon Prime Video. Candy Cane Lane will premiere globally on Prime Video streaming on December 1st, just in time for the Christmas Holiday Season.

In Candy Cane Lane (per Deadline), "Murphy plays Chris, a man on a mission to win his neighborhood's annual Christmas home decoration contest. Chris inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf named Pepper (Jillian Bell) to better his chances of winning, she casts a magic spell that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life and wreaks havoc on the whole town. At the risk of ruining the holidays for his family, Chris, his wife Carol (Ellis Ross) and their three children must race against the clock to break Pepper's spell, battle deviously magical characters and save Christmas for everyone."

The film is directed by Reginald Hudlin, who is best known for creating/directing the cult-classic film House Party, as well as the Eddie Murphy classic Boomerang. Joining Murphy and Hudlin for this reunion is producer Brian Glazer, who also produced Boomerang, with Murphy, Ron Howard, Karen Lunder and Charisse Hewitt-Webster all co-producing. Doug Merrifield will executive produce, and the script was written by Kelly Younger (Muppets Haunted Mansion) who based the story on his own childhood years on Candy Cane Lane, in El Segundo, California.

"I can't wait for the world to see Candy Cane Lane" Reginald Hudlin said in a statement. "I've wanted to make a Christmas movie my whole life, but I wanted to do something fresh and surprising. Eddie Murphy and this hilarious cast really bring the funny, it's super Christmas-y, and it will hit you right in the feels."

Candy Cane Lane also co-stars Jillian Bell, Ken Marino, Nick Offerman, Robin Thede, Chris Redd, D.C. Young Fly and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes.

Eddie Murphy and Prime Video partnered for a breakout hit film with the long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America in 2021. Murphy has also had recent hits with Netflix, including his Golden Globe-nominated performance in the 2019 film Dolemite Is My Name. The career resurgence hasn't been wasted, as Murphy has big projects on the horizon, including the lead vocal role in a Pink Panther reboot from Sonic the Hedgehog director Jeff Fowler, and another big legacy sequel: Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, which is already in post-production.

