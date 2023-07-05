Captain America Star Anthony Mackie Reveals Real Reason for Harrison Ford's Ripped Pants and It's Not Red Hulk (Exclusive)

Anthony Mackie has a perfectly reasonable response for why Harrison Ford has ripped pants in a recent set for Captain America: Brave New World. The recently retitled Brave New World had its release date pushed back by Marvel Studios, with the first Anthony Mackie-led Cap film switching dates from May 3, 2024, to August 26, 2024. Mackie's Sam Wilson officially took on the moniker of Captain America in the season finale of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and will find himself pitted against Harrison Ford, who replaces the late William Hurt as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. All signs point to Ross transforming into the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World, but Anthony Mackie offers a different excuse not to believe a pair of ripped pants.

ComicBook.com spoke to Anthony Mackie in an exclusive interview to promote his newest series, Twisted Metal, premiering July 27th on Peacock. During the interview, Chris Killian brought up the photo Mackie shared of himself and Harrison Ford on the Captain America: Brave New World set, which featured Ford in ripped pants. Killian asked if fans will get to see Cap and Red Hulk fight, or if there's another perfectly reasonable explanation for that choice in attire.

"See, Harrison [Ford] and I go way back. A lot of people don't know this," Mackie said. "This is our second time working together. He came down to Atlanta, they lost his luggage, so I gave him a pair of pants, but those are my work pants from working in the yard. Harrison, he's a curmudgeon, so he goes, 'Anthony, just give me the damned pants.' And I was like, 'Alright.' So that's all that was. He just needed some pants."

Harrison Ford Dodges Questions About Red Hulk

ComicBook.com also caught up with Harrison Ford while promoting Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. When asked about Red Hulk, Ford claimed he is not quite sure who, exactly, the Red Hulk—Thunderbolt's anti-hero alter ego—is.

"What is the Red Hulk?" Ford said. After a brief explainer, Ford turned it around on his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, blaming her for not telling him about the character's history. When asked if fans can expect to see Red Hulk's first live-action appearance in Brave New World, Ford added that "it may or it may not" be included.

