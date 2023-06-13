Harrison Ford Has Surprising Answer for Red Hulk Appearance in Captain America: Brave New World (Exclusive)

Harrison Ford is finally joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Captain America: Brave New World, playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross after the passing of William Hurt last year. Though Ford has since been spotted on the set of the feature donning what appears to be ripped pants, the actor claims he is not quite sure who, exactly, the Red Hulk—Thunderbolt's anti-hero alter ego—is.

"What is the Red Hulk?" Ford asked ComicBook.com during a recent chat in support of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. After a brief explainer, Ford turned it around on his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, blaming her for not telling him about the character's history. When asked if fans can expect to see Red Hulk's first live-action appearance in Brave New World, Ford added that "it may or it may not" be included.

Is Red Hulk in Captain America 4?

Though all signs point towards the character's MCU debut in the next Captain America movie, Marvel's been surprisingly quiet regarding the character's appearance. Even Marvel producer Nate Moore played coy when asked about the matter last October.

"I mean, I think you're going to have to wait and see," Moore teased on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast. "You know what I mean? But Harrison Ford, we couldn't be more excited. Obviously, when you have Han Solo or Indiana Jones involved in your movie, it just raises the game. So, we're excited to see [Anthony] Mackie and Harrison Ford in scenes together. I think it's going to be fantastic."

After She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and evidence there may or may not be "Hulkified" blood out out the MCU black market, it's always possible we'll see more than just Red Hulk in the film.

