Captain America: Brave New World Wraps Filming

Marvel Studios has been busy developing all of the projects on their Phase 5 and 6 slate, with some of the most recent to go into production being Daredevil: Born Again and Captain America: Brave New World. Daredevil: Born Again recently halted production due to the ongoing writers strike, and fans were pretty worried that Captain America: Brave New World might share the same fate. But fret not, fellow Marvel Studios fans. It seems that Captain America: Brave New World will not halt production. Instead, it has officially wrapped up filming. In a new Instagram story, Cinematographer Kramer Morgenthau revealed that the Captain America sequel has actually wrapped up filming with a cool behind-the-scenes photo. In the photo, we see a new look at the film's new logo with a new title, and it's pretty cool-looking.

You can check out Morgenthau's post below or at his Instagram page in the highlights section.

What happens in Captain America: Brave New World?

With Captain America: Brave New World wrapping filming, fans have begun questioning what exactly Marvel Studios could in the cards for Sam Wilson's alter ego this time around. He's obviously in possession of the shield, but it seems like there's drama on the horizon judging by what goes down during Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and the United States' ambitions on the world stage. If you combine that with the ongoing multiverse problem that not all of the Avengers may know about, Captain America may have his hands full.

When will Captain America: Brave New World Hit Theaters?

Captain America: Brave New World brings back Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, and will also introduce Harrison Ford as Thaddeus Ross as well as bring back Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres, and Tim Blake Nelson as Dr. Samuel Sterns, reprising his role from 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Shira Haas is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the iconic Marvel comics character Sabra in the film. Captain America: Brave New World is being directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to hit theaters on August 26, 2024.

