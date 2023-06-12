Daredevil: Born Again Production Shut Down Again

Daredevil: Born Again has shut down production again, as complications from the Writer's Strike continue. Born Again was set to film today in New York at the Silvercup East studios location, which continues to be targeted by striking writers on the picket line.

This is the second time that Daredevil: Born Again has had to shut down production: Silvercup East was also forced to halt all production on May 8th, when members of the Teamster Union (Teamster Local 817 and IATSE Locals 829 and 52) refused to cross the picket line. Without the Teamster members, production on Daredevil cannot happen, and even though these delays may be brief, it's becoming more and more clear that they could be numerous in number.

That's especially bad news for Daredevil: Born Again, as it is Marvel Studios' most ambitious TV project yet, with a planned eight-month shooting schedule, to create no less than eighteen episodes of content. That's an intricate shoot schedule and delays are no doubt hurdles to both scheduling logistics and the budget. Even measuring the return in value on a streaming series is a hard thing to do on a normal shoot, let alone one that's up-ended by delays. Ironically, figuring out the math on such matters is a big part of what the Writers Guild of America is striking about.

Daredevil: Born Again brings back Charlie Cox, and Vincent D'Onofrio as Daredevil and Kingpin, with Arty Froushan playing Kingpin's associate, Harry. The supporting cast includes Sandrine Holt (The Crossing) as the MCU Vanessa Fisk and Jon Bernthal, returning as Frank Castle/The Punisher from Netflix's Daredevil and Marvel's The Punisher. Rounding out the cast are Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark), Margarita Levieva (The Deuce), Nikki M. James (Severance), and Michael Gaston (Prison Break) in undisclosed roles. Series directors include Micahel Cuesta (Dexter, Blue Bloods), Clark Johnson (Homicide: Life on the Street), and Jeffrey Nachmanoff (The Day After Tomorrow). Grainne Godfree and Jill Blankenship are writing the series, alongside Aisha Porter-Christie, David Feige, Devon Kliger, Thomas Wong, and Zachary Reiter.

While story details are being kept under wraps, Daredevil: Born Again set photos have revealed several clues that suggest the "Mayor Fisk" storyline from the comics (in which Wilson Fisk becomes mayor of NYC, and changes the entire status quo for superhero and villains) will be part of the show.

Daredevil: Born Again has a release date window of spring 2024.