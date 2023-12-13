Captain America: Brave New World Hires New Writer

The latest Captain America film is set to pick filming back up soon. The production managed to get virtually all of principal photography done before the actors' and writers' strikes shut down Hollywood for much of this year, Marvel Studios will be picking things back up next year. It's not being reported the film will undergo extensive reshoots, enough so the film hired another writer to take over for the previous filmmakers.

According to Deadline, Matthew Orton—a writer on the studio's Moon Knight series—is taking the reins of the script, writing new material that will be shot in the additional photography period. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson wrote previous iterations of the script.

Why does Marvel film reshoots?

Though reshoots once meant a film was performing poorly in test screenings, Marvel Studios has always scheduled additional photography to clarify questions that came up from test audiences.

"'Reshoots' was a bad word. 'Oh this movie's in reshoots, there must be a problem,'" mega-producer Kevin Feige previously said of the process.

He added, "Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we're smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we're not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, 'Oh yeah, no that's not right. That doesn't work," and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be."

Who's all in Captain America 4?

In addition to Anthony Mackie returning as the eponymous Avenger in Captain America: Brave New World, other returning actors include Liv Tyler (Betty Ross), Tim Blake Nelson (The Leader), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley), and Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres). Shira Haas is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the iconic Marvel comics character Sabra in the film while Harrison Ford is playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the place of the late William Hurt. Captain America: Brave New World is being directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

Captain America: Brave New World is set for release on February 14, 2025.