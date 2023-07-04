Captain America 4 Set Video Teases Huge Spoilers for the MCU

Captain America: Brave New World recently wrapped principal photography, serving as one of the lone Marvel Studios projects still in production amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Toward the end of filming, set-tracking paparazzi managed to capture some video of the film's set, which one paparazzo calls a "big spoiler."

In a new Instagram post from Atlanta Filming, law enforcement officers swarm a Washington-based building with their guns drawn. Though little is revealed in the clip itself, the paparazzo that shared the clip said an extended video would potentially spoil the movie for fans keeping track.

Who's all in Captain America 4?

In addition to Anthony Mackie returning as the eponymous Avenger in Captain America: Brave New World, other returning actors include Liv Tyler (Betty Ross), Tim Blake Nelson (The Leader), Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley), and Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres). Shira Haas is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as the iconic Marvel comics character Sabra in the film while Harrison Ford is playing Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross in the place of the late William Hurt. Captain America: Brave New World is being directed by Julius Onah (The Cloverfield Paradox).

"The first day was so intimidating," Mackie recently revealed to Inverse about working with Ford. "I was so f*cking nervous I couldn't remember my lines. He's Harrison f*cking Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he's such a cool guy. He's everything a movie star should be. He would say, 'Let's shoot this piece of sh*t.' And everybody was like, 'Yeah, let's shoot this sh*t.'" Mackie can't go into specifics about his scenes with Ford, but he notes that there are plenty of them. "We spent a good bit of time together. Ross and Cap have always had that relationship, where they were friends and they respected each other, but they always bumped heads. That's their relationship in the storyline."

Captain America: Brave New World is currently scheduled to hit theaters on August 26, 2024.