Captain America Star Chris Evans Would Have Loved To Play Spider-Man, Except He Hates His Mask

Chris Evans grew up a fan of Marvel heroes but Captain America was not his favorite character. Nor was the Human Torch of the Fantastic Four which he played in a franchise prior to becoming the star-spangled hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As it turns out, Chris Evans had a favorite super hero which was none other than Spider-Man and he always imagined that portraying Peter Parker would be the most fun. After all, the character gets to swing from building to building as opposed to throwing a shield around like a boomerang. There was, however, always one drawback to such a role, as well!

“I love Captain America, but Spider-Man was my childhood hero. I would have loved doing scenes like attaching myself to the sides of buildings and trying to spring from one building to the next," Evans told SCMP. “But I would have hated to wear Spider-Man’s mask. I’m very claustrophobic, and I doubt whether I could have worn that kind of full suit and mask for hours a day on a set. I much prefer my Captain America outfit, which I think is cooler anyway!”

It's no surprise Evans thought of things like the mask not being comfortable for him to wear had he ever portrayed Spider-Man in a movie or TV series but a mask might have been something he thought to be a good idea when the concept of fame came to him. Acting was something he was always familiar with, keeping filmmaking close to his life while he was growing up.

"I grew up knowing a lot about the business and even though a big film like that can mean a lot of money, it also puts you in a situation where you worry about not having any privacy," Evans said. "I was very worried about not being able to walk down the street without being recognised because I like my anonymity. But the greater worry was the commitment to a long-term contract and knowing that for potentially the next 10 years of your life you’re going to be playing the same character. It was not an easy decision, but now I’m very happy with it.”

As the story goes, Evans become a mega star around the world but he is making it work after making Steve Rogers and his Captain America alter ego a fan-favorite character, having starred alongside Spider-Man in more than one movie now.

