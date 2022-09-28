Captain America Star Anthony Mackie Talks Input Into New World Order

Captain America star Anthony Mackie revealed how much input he has into his next Marvel movie. Captain America: New World Order was revealed in earnest at San Diego Comic-Con this year. In a conversation with Variety, Mackie said that he had a lot of conversations with Marcus Spellman, who is writing the sequel. The duo worked together on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before this. Sam Wilson was wearing the costume and wielding the shield by the end of that series. But, being Captain America on the day-to-day is different than that triumphant moment. In fact, New World Order sounds like Wilson is going to be up to his wings in trouble if the reveal of The Leader is anything to go by. Check out what Mackie had to say right down below.

"They're definitely very inclusive. When we did "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," [writer] Malcolm Spellman and I talked at length about what that character was turning into, what we wanted him to be, what we wanted that narrative to be. Now with Malcolm writing this "Captain America," it's the exact same thing. We've talked and communicated about what we want that story to be going forward and how it'll fit in this new Marvel universe. You definitely get the idea of collaboration, but you don't get to tell them what it's going to be."

What Is Sam Wilson Facing In Captain America: New World Order?

Producer Nate Moore spoke to Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast about what the next chapter of Captain America's story looked like. It sounds like Mackie is going to be facing some unheard of adversity in Captain America 4.

"I think, he's not Steve Rogers and I think that's a good thing," Moore explained on the show. "Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He's going to be the underdog in any situation. He's not a super soldier. He's not a hundred years old. He doesn't have the Avengers. What happens with this guy who announces publicly kind of, without the support, 'I'm new Captain America.' What happens next? I think is fascinating because he's a guy. He's a guy with wings and a shield, but he is a guy. So, we're going to put him through the wringer and make him earn it, and see what happens when he is outweighed, outclassed, out-everything. What makes somebody Captain America? I'm going to argue it's not being a super soldier. And I think we're going to prove that with Mackie and Sam Wilson."

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled for release May 3, 2024.

