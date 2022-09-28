Anthony Mackie Addresses If Captain America Will Be in Marvel's Thunderbolts

Could Anthony Mackie's Captain Americamake an appearance in Marvel's Thunderbolts movie? Of course, the actor has some thoughts on the subject. Captain America: New World Order and Thunderbolts were some of the new announcements Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced at San Diego Comic-Con. D23 Expo soon brought even more announcements, including the casts for both films. Anthony Mackie's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier co-star Sebastian Stan is among the cast members of Thunderbolts, leaving fans to wonder if Mackie's Captain America will show up as well.

"I have no idea. You know how it works. They call you the week before and are like, 'We own your ass. Come get in the movie,'" Anthony Mackie told Variety while discussing his team up with roofing manufacturer GAF to help New Orleans residents affected by natural disasters.

The actor also discussed how much input he has in Captain America: New World Order and his collaboration with writer Malcolm Spellman.

"They're definitely very inclusive," he said. "When we did The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, [writer] Malcolm Spellman and I talked at length about what that character was turning into, what we wanted him to be, what we wanted that narrative to be. Now with Malcolm writing this Captain America, it's the exact same thing. We've talked and communicated about what we want that story to be going forward and how it'll fit in this new Marvel universe. You definitely get the idea of collaboration, but you don't get to tell them what it's going to be."

Does Captain America: New World Order Lead Into Thunderbolts?

We previously theorized how Captain America: New World Order could lead into Thunderbolts, but that was before the cast of both films were revealed. The cast of Captain America: New World Order includes Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Tim Blake Nelson returning as The Leader, Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley, Shira Haas making her MCU debut as Israeli superhero Sabra, and Danny Ramirez, who will take on the superhero role of Falcon. Thunderbolts stars Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova/Black Widow II), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster), and Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine).

Thunderbolts Director and Cast Tease MCU Film

Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier, David Harbour, and Hannah John-Kamen were at D23 Expo, where they discussed what fans can look forward to when the Marvel film premieres on July 26, 2023.

"I obviously feel incredibly lucky to even have a cast like this, and to get characters that have such richness and depth and to see what happens when they square off," Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier said backstage at D23 Expo." Stranger Things actor David Harbour, who plays the Russian super-soldier Red Guardian, added, "They might lose," to which Schreier replied, "Yeah, success is not guaranteed."

"It's actually going to be really nice to play the kind of painless strengths of Ghost and see where that takes her." Harbour added that he will get a new suit in Thunderbolts, at least that's what he was told, which will hopefully fit him a lot better than the costume he wore in Black Widow.

"You watch that Captain America and you see him in all these different movies, with the white star, the black star... I just want a full closet of suits, so I'm well on my way."

Captain America: New World Order arrives in theaters on May 3, 2024, followed by Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.