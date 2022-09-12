Captain America: New World Order Director Teases Sam Wilson's Leadership in Marvel Sequel

The vibranium shield has a new wielder, and his name is Sam Wilson. Following the success of 2021's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie's veteran Marvel hero officially assumed the mantle of Captain America. While the star-spangled man has been relatively quiet since taking down the Flag-Smashers, Wilson is set to return in 2024's Captain America: New World Order. Sharing a subtitle with the first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, this fourquel is set to further explore Wilson in his new role, while simultaneously introducing Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres to the Falcon mantle.

Speaking at Disney's D23 Expo, Captain America: New World Order director Julius Onah elaborated on where Wilson's mental state is at come the film.

"He's the leader. He's the one responsible for peoples' lives. The decisions he makes have massive fallout and huge implications for the MCU as well," Onah said. "Now that he's in this position, he has to sort of, ask himself a new set of questions that he hasn't asked before. He's always been in a position of being part of a team, not the head of the team. This film really forces him in I think beautiful ways and emotional ways to confront that."

Regardless of how he juggles his new leadership responsibilities, Mackie has plenty of familiar faces standing by his side. Beyond Ramirez, fellow Falcon and Winter Soldier co-star Carl Lumbly is confirmed to reprise his role as Isaiah Bradley. Marvel original Tim Blake Nelson, who portrayed Samuel Stern in 2008's The Incredible Hulk, is making his long-awaited return as the film's main antagonist, while Shira Haas will make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Sabra.

"I think the chemistry that is building between this cast is going to be undeniable," Onah said of his film's ensemble. "I think that energy between them is what I'm most excited to see."

Captain America: New World Order arrives in theaters on May 3rd, 2024.