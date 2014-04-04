Captain America: The Winter Soldier Actor Frank Grillo Reveals Crazy Stunt Scarlett Johansson Got Him to Do

✖

Captain America: The Winter Soldier actor Frank Grillo revealed the crazy stunt that Scarlett Johansson got him to do. He sat down with Collider to talk about some of his stunt work, and he wasn’t exactly down to do all those wild set pieces initially. Anyone who’s ever stood on top of a giant water slide or gone sky diving will tell you that the fear can grip you even if you’re prepared. That’s where Scarlet Johansson comes in. The Black Widow actress was the one to step up and provide that little bit of push. A competitive person at heart like Grillo was able to muster up the resolve and get it done. But, admittedly clipping into a giant crane doesn’t sound like the most soothing way to spend a day. Check out what he had to say about it down below:

“We were doing Cap 2, Winter Soldier, and we were out in Long Beach on an aircraft carrier. So however many stories above sea level the boat is… it’s like 150 feet up, right? There was a crane on the deck which was another 150 feet up, so you’re probably 300 feet up from the water,” Grillo explained.

He continued,“And basically what we had to do was clip into the crane, and they dropped us so that it looked like we were flying onto the boat. And I wasn’t gonna do it. I said, 'I’m not doing that! Let my guy do it, I’m not doing it.' And Scarlett Johansson said, 'Well I’m doing it!' So she went and did it, and then I had to do it. (laughs) I think in the movie I fly in behind her. And she didn’t, but I had shit in my pants, because I was that afraid. And it was pitch black! It was nighttime."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier sees the characters pick things back up. Georges St. Pierre talked about how monumental the series was poised to be with Inspired Traveler.

“It’s a huge budget. It’s the biggest thing I’ve done in my life. It’s really big,” GSP explained. “I’ve been taking classes to become an actor for a while now. I am working very hard on this. I am very proud of the job I have done on the show. I can’t wait for people to see the result of my work… I’m a bit of a nerd in this universe. I think this passion influenced me in my adventure with mixed martial arts. When I was in the cage I was like a superhero and as soon as I stepped out of the arena I was back to being a normal human being. “

