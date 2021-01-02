Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Returning Marvel Villain Calls Disney+ Series "Biggest Thing" in His Career

✖

One of Falcon and the Winter Soldier's returning Marvel villains called the Disney+ series “the biggest thing” he’s done in his career. Georges St. Pierre plays Batroc the Leaper after appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as the character previously. In a conversation with Inspired Traveler, the former UFC Champion talked about stepping up to the plate for the Disney+ original. It’s no secret that Marvel is sparing no expense when it comes to these big productions. Multiple reports have indicated that the budgets for Loki, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and WandaVision come out to almost $1 million per episode. That’s no joke, and St. Pierre realizes the magnitude of this platform. it’s a pretty wild claim from a man that most consider one of the best fighters to ever step into the octagon. However, these kinds of wild projects are what he envisioned when signing up for Captain America’s second solo adventure many years ago. Check out what he had to say about being in the big leagues of entertainment.

“It’s a huge budget. It’s the biggest thing I’ve done in my life. It’s really big,” GSP said. “I’ve been taking classes to become an actor for a while now. I am working very hard on this. I am very proud of the job I have done on the show. I can’t wait for people to see the result of my work… I’m a bit of a nerd in this universe. I think this passion influenced me in my adventure with mixed martial arts. When I was in the cage I was like a superhero and as soon as I stepped out of the arena I was back to being a normal human being. “

The post announcing a new sponsorship made a bunch of people in the MMA community very confused. The former champ admits that he could have handled that better in the same interview.

“My phone was ringing sick. Stéphan Larouche, my boxing trainer, called me to tell me that my post was very mysterious. I told myself that I had to change that as soon as possible, ” he said. “To be 100% honest, I have a team that works with me on my social media. They are human beings who do a great job. Yesterday’s post [mardi] could have been done in a way we could have avoided all of that. ”

Who are you most excited to see in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Let us know down in the comments!