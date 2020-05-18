Captain America: The First Avenger Trends As Fans Try Defending It

For the most part, everything Marvel Studios puts out is a guaranteed box office success. As of late, every film from the Burbank-based studio has been a success with both critics and fans as well. Not too long ago, there was a time where the Kevin Feige-led studio pumped out a few flicks that weren't as popular as the rest. When discussing those features, many might consider the likes of Thor: The Dark World and Captain America: The First Avenger to be among the least-liked films Marvel Studios has had to offer. As it turns out, that apparently isn't the case.

Sunday evening, fans of The First Avengers came out in full force to defend the movie that introduces one Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to the masses. In fact, chatter on Twitter grew so quickly, it turned into a worldwide trending topic — a move that makes sure the MCU still stays on top of the news cycle despite being in a drought of content from the House of Ideas.

You can see what The First Avenger fans are saying in defense of the movie below: