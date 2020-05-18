Captain America: The First Avenger Trends As Fans Try Defending It
For the most part, everything Marvel Studios puts out is a guaranteed box office success. As of late, every film from the Burbank-based studio has been a success with both critics and fans as well. Not too long ago, there was a time where the Kevin Feige-led studio pumped out a few flicks that weren't as popular as the rest. When discussing those features, many might consider the likes of Thor: The Dark World and Captain America: The First Avenger to be among the least-liked films Marvel Studios has had to offer. As it turns out, that apparently isn't the case.
Sunday evening, fans of The First Avengers came out in full force to defend the movie that introduces one Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to the masses. In fact, chatter on Twitter grew so quickly, it turned into a worldwide trending topic — a move that makes sure the MCU still stays on top of the news cycle despite being in a drought of content from the House of Ideas.
You can see what The First Avenger fans are saying in defense of the movie below:
Hero Before the Serum
the first avenger is trending so i would just like to remind everyone that steve rogers was a hero long before the serum pic.twitter.com/4gck3Tqt59— marti (@stcvenrogcrs) May 18, 2020
Savior
Don't care about ranking, all I know is First Avenger showed me the type of man Steve Rodgers was & what to expect for all future movies pic.twitter.com/69CCMTZGue— Omega Megatronus Prime (@YesLordMegatron) May 17, 2020
Well Deserved
the first avenger is trending as it should be 😌 pic.twitter.com/KknrP2E2jp— nicole | dj spoilers (@bluehenleybucky) May 17, 2020
Most Underrated
Since we're apparently celebrating this Movie today can I just say Captain America The First Avenger is probably the most underrated MCU Movie. pic.twitter.com/fIjjpoZ8XQ— Nicholas Myers (@FullmetalNinja_) May 17, 2020
I Can Do This All Day
I will fight every single person shitting on First Avenger. pic.twitter.com/FscnDjSI0V— Janessa (@nessa_marks) May 17, 2020
TFA Steve = Best Steve?
the first avenger is trending so let’s appreciate tfa steve pic.twitter.com/YuJzHaG5yK— ariana (@capsheroes) May 18, 2020
Shippers Incoming
captain america the first avenger is trending, a round of applause for the ship that marvel threw to waste! pic.twitter.com/yFX07K9Vsv— 𝑒𝓂 ⋆ birthday girl! 🎉 (@barnesoldat) May 18, 2020
Stan Stans
The first avenger is trending so let’s take a moment to appreciate these pictures please and thank you pic.twitter.com/pjvetcAPdp— naya (@nayabh221) May 18, 2020
Selflessness
I am, admittedly, a Captain America fanboy, but even with that said...
The First Avenger is so good.
As I get older, (and more cynical), I really do appreciate spending time with a character who embodies pure selflessness. A reminder of the kind of person I hope to be. pic.twitter.com/mkOm6Ziz5E— Wyatt Layne (@WyattLayne) May 17, 2020
Best MCU Film
Couple of hot takes I guess:
- The First Avenger is still the best MCU film.
- Civil War is boring filler that does nothing storywise other than introduce Spider-Man and Black Panther...both of whom have been severely underused since.— Ametrine (@AdamAtAmetrine) May 18, 2020
What's your favorite Captain America flick? Let us know in the comments section!
Captain America: The First Avenger is now streaming on Disney+.
