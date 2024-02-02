Carl Weathers, Rocky and The Mandalorian Star, Dies at 76

Carl Weathers, well known for his work in the Rocky franchise, The Mandalorian, and more, has passed away at the age of 76. Weathers' family shared the tragic news in a statement, saying Weathers died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st. Weathers has been a fan favorite throughout the course of his ever-expansive 50-year career, where he's appeared in over 75 films and television projects. Our thoughts are with Weathers' family and friends at this extremely difficult time, and you can read the full statement from the family below (via Deadline).

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers," his family said in a statement. "He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. ... Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Weathers is known for several roles, but one of his most iconic is the role of Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise. Weathers was Rocky's first opponent in the long-running series, and then would return in Rocky II for a rematch and in Rocky III to help Rocky in his next fight. The character would then return in Rocky IV for one last appearance, but the legacy created would carry on to this day.

That's because in recent years Apollo Creed's son would get his own trilogy of films in Creed, starring Michael B Jordan. Rocky would then play a role in those films much like Apollo did in later Rocky movies, with Rocky eventually mentoring Jordan's Adonis Creed.

Weathers is also known for roles in Predator, Happy Gilmore, and a host of appearances in popular shows like Chicago P.D., Law & Order, Arrested Development, Psych, ER, and more. Most recently though he's been part of the Star Wars universe in The Mandalorian as fan favorite Greef Karga. Karga has had quite the journey over the course of the show's three seasons but has continued to have a significant role in Mando's journey.

Our thoughts are with Weathers' family and friends.