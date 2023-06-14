Carrie Fisher's Final Movie Confirms Summer Release Date After 7-Year Delay

Carrie Fisher's final movie is set to arrive in just a couple of weeks. The screen legend and Star Wars icon passed away in 2016, not long after wrapping a fantasy film called Wonderwell. Because of budget strains and various VFX hurdles, Wonderwell has sat on the shelf for seven years, but it's finally complete and ready to be seen by the public. That means fans of Fisher's will finally get the chance to see her very last performance.

According to Deadline, the rights to Wonderwell were acquired by Vertical, and the distributor has struck a deal with AMC for a limited theatrical run in the United States. The film will open in select AMC theaters on June 23rd, followed by a debut on digital on-demand platforms.

Wonderwell is Vlad Marsavin's directorial debut. The film also stars Rita Ora, Nell Tiger Free, Sebastian Croft, and Kiera Milward.

"The journey we have taken as filmmakers with this movie, has been as perilous as that of the movie itself," Marsavin said about the delayed release. "From filming to screen it has taken us seven years. The visual effects on a movie of this magnitude takes time, but we were challenged with Covid lockdowns and of course the passing of our wonderful Carrie Fisher. Now is the perfect time to share her magical on screen moments as Hazel."

"Carrie was full of energy during filming and even celebrated her 60th birthday with us in Italy where we shot the movie," the director said. "After a night shoot, which went on until 2am, she invited the whole team to celebrate with her and the party ended up being shut down by the police because it was deemed a little too loud. Her passing was very emotional for the whole team."

"Working alongside Carrie Fisher was one of those experiences that you never forget," said Rita Ora. "I can't wait for the world to see this intriguing and magical world of Wonderwell."

In Wonderwell, Fisher plays a mysterious woman in the woods named Hazel, who shows a young girl the potential future that awaits her and her family. The film is produced by Fred Roos, Alexander Roos, Vlad Marsavin, Orian Williams, Lee Rudnicki, and Robert Bernacchi.

"A whimsical story with enthralling imagery, the film truly transports the viewer to another realm," Vertical's SVP of Acquisitions Tony Piantedosi said. "Newcomer Kiera Milward holds her own with legends Carrie and Rita who are captivating in their roles. It is a film that will appeal to consumers of all ages."