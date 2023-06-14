Guillermo del Toro Will Soon Only Work With Animation

There is no denying the genius of Guillermo del Toro. The filmmaker is one of the finest in all of entertainment, and he's proven his craft both in theaters and television. With Pinocchio under his belt, del Toro is primed to tackle whatever new projects he wants, and fans are keeping an eye on what's next. And during a recent appearance, del Toro admitted he will soon be working with animation exclusively if all works out.

This week, del Toro made an appearance at Annecy Film Festival where all things animation are being celebrated (via World of Reel). It was there the 58-year-old director spoke with guests at a master class, and he told the crowd the following:

"There are a couple more live-action movies I want to do but not many. After that, I only want to do animation. That's the plan."

As you can imagine, del Toro certainly has the resume to pull off the shift to animation. His work on Netflix's Pinocchio did earn him another Academy Award. At the moment, we know del Toro is slated to do another animation project with Netflix by way of The Buried Giant. The director will oversee an animated adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguro's award-winning novel. As for what live-action projects del Toro has in mind, we can only guess. Still, the Mexican director has proven his merit with mediums of all types. From The Shape of Water to Pan's Labyrinth and Hellboy, del Toro can do little wrong. So if you love the director, you can expect nothing but art from his pivot to animation.

If you have not familiarized yourself with del Toro's animated projects, you can find Pinocchio streaming right now. Netflix helped bring the ambitious adaptation to life which earned rave reviews. By combining stop-motion animation with traditional craft, Pinocchio has an astounding 97% rating on Rotten Tomatoes paired with a 90% audience score. The film gives us a taste of what del Toro can do with animation, and of course, we know the filmmaker is a diehard fan of the medium. From anime to classic cartoons, del Toro lives for it all, so we're eager to see what the director does next.

What do you make of del Toro's plans for the future? What kind of stories would you like the filmmaker to tackle next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.