Casino Royale: Mads Mikkelsen Says Daniel Craig "Sucked" at Poker

Mads Mikkelsen has been promoting his latest movie, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and he recently appeared in a new video for GQ where he breaks down his most iconic roles. In the video, he discusses how Harrison Ford would greet him on the set of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and it's pretty funny. But, of course, Mikkelsen has appeared in a bunch of other iconic movies, like Doctor Strange and even Casino Royale. In the latter, Mikkelsen played the poker-playing bad guy Le Chiffre, and he has an interview tidbit about the movie. In the same video from GQ, Mikkelsen revealed that Daniel Craig "sucked" at playing poker in Casino Royale.

"I played a lot of poker since I was a kid, so the game was not new to me," Mikkelsen revealed in the video. "The hands we are playing are insane, you know, so if you're a poker player, you'll go 'What?' We just wanted to make the nature of the betting believable but the hand's obviously had to be easily recognizable for an audience that doesn't play poker so they were quite crazy hands. But, yeah, everybody knew how to play poker actually around that table, except for one, Daniel [Craig]. He had no clue. He sucked. And it was the worst thing ever that he, of all people, had to beat me and win all my money, it was like 'This is wrong.' Well I got him back with the rope, so that's good."

What is Casino Royale About?

Casino Royale can be described as follows, "After receiving a license to kill, British Secret Service agent James Bond (Daniel Craig) heads to Madagascar, where he uncovers a link to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), a man who finances terrorist organizations. Learning that Le Chiffre plans to raise money in a high-stakes poker game, MI6 sends Bond to play against him, gambling that their newest "00" operative will topple the man's organization."

The James Bond movie stars, Daniel Craig in his first appearance as James Bond / 007, Eva Green as Vesper Lynd, Judi Dench as M, Jeffrey Wright as Felix Leiter, Mads Mikkelsen as Le Chiffre, Giancarlo Giannini as Mathis and Jesper Christensen as Mr. White. Casino Royale is directed by Martin Campbell from a script by Neil Purvis, Robert Wade and Paul Haggis.

Casino Royale is currently available to stream on Max! Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on Daniel Craig and Mads Mikkelsen as we learn them.

