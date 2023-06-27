Indiana Jones Star Mads Mikkelsen Speaks Out on Seeing Harrison Ford Film Final Scene as Indy

Fans are set to say goodbye to Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones in just a few days with Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but Ford himself and the cast and crew of the upcoming sequel said goodbye to the character months ago, with star Mads Mikkelsen recently recalling what it was like to witness Ford film his final scene. Based on Mikkelsen's description, it sounds like the actor got the exact kind of sendoff you would expect, which means he stayed humble about the accolades while also savoring every moment of gratitude. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters on June 30th.

"We didn't wanna think about it, obviously. We pushed [it] ahead of us," Mikkelsen shared with The Hollywood Reporter. "But we were there when he did his last take on his last scene, and just watching him up there, being applauded, and just -- he wanted to leave, just get out of there, but he also wanted to stay there forever. It was quite beautiful to watch."

Even though Ford might have a public persona of being gruff or prickly, this promotional circuit for the new film has shown a softer side of the actor, as he has opened up a bit more about his appreciation of fans when spreading the word about Dial of Destiny.

Luckily, even if this might be his final time donning Indy's iconic fedora, the actor isn't calling it quits on his career, as he has previously confirmed that he won't be retiring entirely, rather is just retiring his iconic archaeologist.

"I don't [plan to retire]. I don't do well when I don't have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my jones. I want to be helpful," Ford revealed to CNN.

Ford also went on to recall what motivated him as a performer, which was largely dependent on his collaborators.

"It is the people you get to work with," Ford explained. "The intensity and the intimacy of collaboration. It's the combined ambition somehow forged from words on a page. I don't plan what I want to do in a scene. I don't feel obliged to do anything. I'm naturally affected by things that I work on."

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

Are you looking forward to the new film? Let us know in the comments!