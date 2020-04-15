Cats Movie Gets An Honest Trailer

It seems like a no brainer really, or perhaps even too easy a target all things considered, but here we are. Screen Junkies’ Honest Trailers has done what we all assumed would happen at some point, delivered a scathing takedown of 2019’s notorious flop, Cats. In keeping with the tradition of the film itself the video delivers all of its hilarious jabs at the film in song, since the movie itself is composed entirely of music too; and before you ask, yes, there are some jokes made about the alleged (and unintentional) “butthole cut” of the movie. Watch the full video in the player above!

The critical lashing and box office failure of Cats happened at the tail end of 2019, but that hasn’t stopped the movie from continuing to make headlines in 2020. The film previously cleaned up at this year’s “Razzie Awards,” the annual “award” show that highlights the worst movies of the previous year. The adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical took home the prizes for Worst Picture, Worst Director for Tom Hooper, and Worst Screenplay for Hooper and Lee Hall. Rebel Wilson and James Corden, who played Jennyanydots and Bustopher Jones in the film (yes, really), also took home Worst Supporting Actress and Worst Supporting Actor. If that wasn’t enough, the film also won Worst Screen Combo for “any two half-feline/half-human hairballs,” a dig at the film’s “digital fur technology.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “digital fur technology” used to create the movie’s signature…look, was at the center of the rumors about the “butthole cut” of the film. Apparently in this version of the movie the fur technology on the film created instances where “the skin and fur sim was groomed or just folded in a way that really REALLY looked like very furry lady genitals and buttholes by accident.” A visual effects artist for the movie confirmed its existence to The Daily Beast, but unlike other major movies with “alternate versions” this was never an intentional decision that was being prepped for the eventual release.

Per a previous report on the film, the dismal box office returns for Cats put the studio in a severe hole. The film cost around $95 million to make and is estimated to have spent around $115 million in global P&A. Cats brought in a meager $27.1 million at the US box office with another $47.2 million internationally for a global total of $74 million, failing to recoup even just the production costs of the film.