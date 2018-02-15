Chadwick Boseman: Angela Bassett Calls Black Panther Star Incredible

✖

Angela Bassett called her Black Panther co-star incredible in a new interview with People. The tributes continue to flood in about the beloved actor. His tragic passing earlier this year bonded a lot of fans when the news hit social media. There were Watch Parties and murals painted, the family probably felt the love from all corners. For Bassett, the relationship with Boseman goes back a while before their MCU adventures together. In some poignant comments with the publication, she argued that his kind of energy could make any of us great if we could access it on our own. That spirit and candor is something that comes up routinely when people refer to the Black Panther star. As the year continues on, there will probably be even more tributes to Boseman on deck.

"[He was] truly, truly one of the most incredible individuals that I have ever had the opportunity to meet and work with," Bassett told People. "He was diligent, professional, kind — he was there…If we could just take a page out of his book, all of us would be even greater.”

On Instagram, the actress talked about the special memories she crafted with the star while he was here.

“It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day. And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever!”

“We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother…’thou aren’t not dead but flown afar…’. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince. #WakandaForever”

