Marvel Fans Remember Chadwick Boseman Six Years To The Day After He Was Introduced As Black Panther

Black Panther fans are celebrating Chadwick Boseman getting introduced as the hero six years ago today on Twitter. President of Marketing for Walt Disney Studios Asad Ayaz remembered the date. Seeing Boseman up there with Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans is nostalgic at this point and a reminder of how much the MCU has grown in the last half a decade. Black Panther was an absolute smash for the company and fans everywhere adored the film. The entire Internet took it extremely hard when Boseman passed away earlier this year. It seemed like the news came out of nowhere. But, people continue to honor his legacy with art and initiatives all over the world. Seeing all the love on social media will improve your day for sure.

6 years ago today. Chadwick Boseman introduced as #BlackPanther along with Robert Downey Jr and Chris Evans, during our #CaptainAmerica: Civil War and MCU Phase 3 Showcase at the @ElCapitanThtre. An amazing moment. pic.twitter.com/CjsyohNspU — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) October 28, 2020

Earlier this week Letitia Wright was asked about a Black Panther sequel and honestly, the actress wasn’t ready to think about the road ahead just yet. That time will come, but the grieving process is nowhere near over.

"We're just still mourning Chad, so it's not something I even want to think about," Wright explained to Net-a-Porter when asked about the anticipated follow-up. "The thought of doing it without him is kinda strange. We're just grieving at the moment, so it's trying to find the light in the midst of it."

In all comments about Boseman during his life and since the news broke, Kevin Feige has been a supporter of his star.

“Chadwick’s passing is absolutely devastating,” Feige said in a statement. “He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible. He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life… He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family.”

