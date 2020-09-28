Sienna Miller Reveals Chadwick Boseman Donated Part Of His 21 Bridges Salary To Raise Her Pay

✖

Sienna Miller has revealed that Chadwick Boseman donated a portion of his own salary to increase her pay for 21 Bridges, the film they starred in together. In a new interview, Miller recounted how 21 Bridges came along a time when she was feeling somewhat burned-out on acting. It was Chadwick Boseman who convinced her to co-star in the film - primarily because she wanted to work with him. However, Boseman was also a producer on 21 Bridges and used that power to take his support of Miller an extra step further, by negotiating to give her a portion of his pay, in the name of gender equality.

You can check Sienna Miller's full testament to the generosity of Chadwick Boseman, below (via Empire):

“I didn't know whether or not to tell this story, and I haven't yet. But I am going to tell it, because I think it's a testament to who he was. This was a pretty big budget film, and I know that everybody understands about the pay disparity in Hollywood, but I asked for a number that the studio wouldn't get to.... I said, ‘I’ll do it if I'm compensated in the right way.’ And Chadwick ended up donating some of his salary to get me to the number that I had asked for. He said that that was what I deserved to be paid. It was about the most astounding thing that I've experienced. That kind of thing just doesn't happen. He said, ‘You're getting paid what you deserve, and what you're worth.’"

As Sienna Miller goes on to point out, Chadwick Boseman's level of generosity was truly unique among Hollywood stars:

"It's just unfathomable to imagine another man in that town behaving that graciously or respectfully," Miller explained. "In the aftermath of this I've told other male actor friends of mine that story and they all go very very quiet and go home and probably have to sit and think about things for a while. But there was no showiness, it was, ‘Of course I'll get you to that number, because that's what you should be paid.’”

Every new story about Chadwick Boseman that comes out only adds to the late actor's legacy of being a true superhero offscreen. He made took the massive responsibility of making Marvel's Black Panther a cultural milestone (and box office smash) while battling cancer; he did charity work to uplift other people battling cancer and rare diseases while fighting his own battle; and apparently he even set an example for gender pay equality in Hollywood that will reverberate for years. And most astounding of all is that Chadwick Boseman did all of the above never losing his poise a warm and engaging personality, never once letting on about just how much turmoil he had inside.

Chadwick Boseman keeps on proving just what a king he truly was. May he rest in power.