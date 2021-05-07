Chance the Rapper Announces AMC Theatres Concert Film

Chance the Rapper is bringing his concert film, MAGNIFICENT COLORING WORLD to AMC Theatres around the country. The Chicago-born rapper won a Grammy for Coloring Book back in 2017. (It was the first mixtape to ever claim the award.) Well, with AMC’s help, fans of the performances will be able to see them on the big screen. This works out for both parties as Chance gets to bring his vision straight to the fans in a communal setting and AMC gets a big event that fans might not have been able to attend in person. Jake Schrier of Paper Towns is abroad to direct. People were pumped to see Chance announce the news on his Twitter account along with a short idea of what to expect. It’s a big swing and if it’s successful, you could see some other artists following suit in short order.

I’m independently distributing a film to theatres and I’m extreeemely proud of myself. Thank you @AMCTheatres and thank you to everyone who made this concert, this film and this partnership possible. WE GOING TO THE MOVIESSS pic.twitter.com/emjgopvc9t — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 7, 2021

He wrote, “I’m independently distributing a film to theatres and I’m extreeemely proud of myself. Thank you @AMCTheatres and thank you to everyone who made this concert, this film and this partnership possible. WE GOING TO THE MOVIESSS”

Nikkole Denson-Randolph is the SVP of Content Strategy & Inclusive Programming at AMC. She came out in full support of Chance’s efforts to release this special independently. “At the first individual music artist to distribute a concert film at AMC, Chance continues to break new ground in entertainment, and we are thrilled to bring this incredible event to the big screen at AMC communities around the country. Chance’s love of not only film, but the communal magic of the cinemas and the shared experience of seeing a film together makes this collaboration even more special.”

The music star was reportedly in negotiations to appear in the Sesame Street movie. This would make sense with Chance’s overall aesthetic and his video for Same Drugs, which feature puppets. However, there hasn’t been a ton of news about that movie since the initial announcement. The rapper also appeared in A24’s Slice previously, so it looks like more movies may be in the cards for Chance.

Would you watch a Chance the Rapper concert in theaters? Let us know in the comments!