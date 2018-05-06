Chance The Rapper Reacts To ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War has been in theaters for a week now and in that time has sent a lot of people through the emotional ringer. After all, the film is expected to break the $1 billion box office mark this weekend. That’s a lot of movie tickets.

Yet, for all of the people who flocked to theaters to see Infinity War right away, some waited a few days, including Chance The Rapper. The entertainer didn’t see the Marvel Cinematic Universe film until Thursday, but his reactions are every bit as intense as those who saw it opening night. He took to Twitter to document his feelings and, well, as you can check out below, Chance The Rapper is all of us.

IM FINNA GO SEE THANOSSSSS — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 3, 2018

AND IM TURNIN OFF MY PHONE NOW CAUSE I KNOW YA WANNA SPOIL IT FOR ME✌🏾✌🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 3, 2018

Bro wtf — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 3, 2018

Is there another video after the credits? Im finna walk out — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 3, 2018

👎🏾 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 3, 2018

While it seems like overall he may not have liked the film — that final thumbs down emoji is telling — his reaction before the post-credits scene sums up the shock many fans felt at the end of the film which saw some major surprises when it came to the fate of many of the MCU’s beloved heroes.

The three-time Grammy award-winner rapper’s response to seeing Avengers: Infinity War isn’t the first time he’s shared his thoughts about the MCU on social media. Back in April, he posted his choice for who should succeed Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) as Captain America should the opportunity arise — Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan). It’s also possible that these recent Tweets won’t be Chance The Rapper’s final take on Infinity War. Many fans have gone back to see the film for a second or even third time and have had somewhat different reactions to the movie once the shock of emotions settled down. Even ComicBook.com’s own Brandon Davis had a slightly different consideration for the film after taking a few days to process it. Initially, he noted that, while the film worked over all, “some sequences do not seamlessly flow from one moment to the next.” A few days later, though, he had slightly different take — and that’s presumably without seeing it again.

“The more I think of Avengers: Infinity War and that ending, it might be the single greatest super hero movie ever. It’s so wild that they were able to pull that off and I can’t think of anything like it,” he wrote on Twitter.

