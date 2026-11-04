Channing Tatum’s Updated MCU Gambit Voice Revealed in Hilarious New Doomsday Promo

Although fans still have just over one month to go before Avengers: Doomsday finally hits theaters, they’ve just been treated to a new promo featuring Channing Tatum’s Gambit and one other unexpected MCU character—but fans are calling out one obvious change in particular. Gambit is among the characters joining the increasingly massive cast of Doomsday after audiences last saw him in Deadpool & Wolverine. While there have been many surprising additions—arguably the many X-Men most of all—Gambit’s Doomsday role is among the more surprising. Now, though, he and the Fantastic Four’s beloved robot H.E.R.B.I.E. have taken center stage in a brand-new promo alongside Dunkin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new ad sees H.E.R.B.I.E. and Gambit hilariously sharing in some Dunkin, and while this unexpected team-up is surprising enough, fans are calling out one aspect of this promo in particular, and it’s Tatum’s accent as Gambit, which is, admittedly, a bit all over the place. Check out the new promo and more about what fans are saying in response to what seems to be Tatum’s updated MCU Gambit voice below.

MCU Fans Have Plenty to Say About Gambit’s New Accent

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

While many responses to one X post sharing this new advert seem to be positive, with plenty of excitement specifically in reaction to the appearance of H.E.R.B.I.E., many are also poking a bit of fun at the seemingly new Gambit voice, beginning with Gambit’s opening line in the ad, “Doomsday is here, mon ami.” Throughout the commercial, Gambit’s voice then bounces around quite a bit, and fans aren’t ready to let it go.

Gambit and H.E.R.B.I.E. star in a new Dunkin Donuts commercial for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’.



“Doomsday is here, mon ami” pic.twitter.com/b1aMyDnoYU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 4, 2026

One comment reads, “It’s funny how horrendously poor his accent is,” and another says, “Oh god he’s still awful.” Yet another harsh comment says, “I do a better Cajun accent…P.S. I can’t do a Cajun accent,” and another adds, “That’s the worst accent ever; the solo Gambit film will flop on that alone if it ever is released.” Still others are praising that this voice seems to be dialed back from Deadpool & Wolverine, which the comments are largely citing as a major complaint from fans in response to that film. One commenter wrote, “The Cajun accent is much less exaggerated now. Good to see,” and another echoed, “He toned it down like they said. Either way was good man Channing goated.”

Perhaps the larger takeaway from the response to this video is the frustration from fans, however. Many in the comments are expressing concerns about what this advertisement signals (although that seems to largely be blown out of proportion, as collaborations of this kind are hardly new). One scathing comment reads, “Gambit selling donuts before we even see him fight tells you exactly where the marketing budget went,” and another says, “Nobody sells out like Disney.”

Granted, X comments are hardly the best indication of how a movie is going to perform. Yes, there is plenty of negativity in these comments, but there is also plenty of excitement more broadly. Ultimately, it’s just a waiting game to see whether Doomsday will win audiences over—but hopefully the accent is a little different in the movie.

Are you looking forward to Doomsday, or do you share these concerns? Let us know in the comments below.